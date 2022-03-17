There is no charge to have your listing included in the Haralson Happenings calendar. Publication dates or frequency of publication cannot be guaranteed. Submit announcements to news@gateway-beacon.com.
New Kiwanis Club forming in Haralson County
Find out how you can positively impact the community and change the future for children tonight at 6 p.m. at the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, 70 Murphy Campus Boulevard in Waco. For more information contact membership@kiwanis.org or Facebook.com/HaralsonCountyGAKiwanis
1/2 Price Book Sale
Friends of the Buchanan-Haralson Public Library are having a half price sale on all used books all during March. We have lots of children’s books, hardbacks and paperbacks as well as many adult romance, westerns, fiction and nonfiction. Come see what all we have to offer while the selection is at its best. For more information call 770-646-3369.
HCVA accepting scholarship applications
Haralson County Veterans Association College (HCVA) College Scholarship Program-The HCVA is taking applications from graduating high school seniors for our College Scholarship Program. For more information please contact 770 265-1932 or download the application at http://haralsoncountyveteransassociation.org/scholarship-form.html.
Haralson County Veterans Association compiling a history of local vets
This history will honor veterans and their families who have faithfully served our community. Any family and friends who are interested in sharing a story regarding current and past HCVA members and events, please contact 770 265-1932.
A celebration for Vietnam veterans
There will be a celebration for Vietnam veterans at Bremen Veterans Park on Tuesday, March 29, at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Rick Pollard. In case of rain service will move to Sewell Mill Event Center at 126 Hamilton Avenue in Bremen.
Addiction screenings
There are different types of stimulants, which includes prescription stimulants. And then there is the stimulant knows as methamphetamine. Methamphetamine is a very powerful stimulant that is sometimes overlooked. One of the biggest similarities between methamphetamine and prescription stimulates is they are highly addictive. They also both create severe mood swings which can result in aggression, suicidal thoughts, or depression and ultimately lead someone into psychosis.
If you or a loved one are struggling with stimulant addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We help people all over the US find treatment and end the vicious cycle of addiction.
To learn more about Stimulants visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/stimulants-a-slippery-slope.html
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754
Bremen Senior Center
Over 60? Come join the fun at the Bremen Senior Center. Fresh, hot lunch served daily. Gospel singing, special events, Bingo, exercise, painting, day trips, knitting. Call 770-537-4167 for more information.
Haralson County Historical Society
The Haralson County Historical Society meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse in Buchanan. If interested in membership, call Karen Higgins at 678-644-0743.
Disabled American Veterans meetings
The Disabled American Veterans Association meet the fourth Tuesday each month at the Hightower Family Center in Bremen. For more information, contact John Causey at 678-378-6249 or Phillip Payton at 678-438-3592.
Library book sale
Tallapoosa Friends of the Library hosts a book sale on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is located at the Tallapoosa Cultural Arts Center in the old Tallapoosa High School on Robertson Avenue. Paperback books are 25 and 50 cents, hardbacks $1, bags of books for $5, and even free books available.
Addiction Screenings
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone. You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Adult Children of Alcoholics
Adult Children of Alcoholics meet weekly on Mondays at 9:15 a.m. at The Hour Club in Carrollton and on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Both meetings are open to newcomers, AA, and Al-Anon members. Contact Pauline at 770 836-1170 or visit www.adultchildren.org for more information.
Clean up your Haralson County neighborhood
Are you Interested in organizing your own cleanup? Keep Haralson Beautiful can help! Whether you are a civic organization, a church group, or just a bunch of neighbors and friends, we can help promote and provide supplies needed for your event! Contact us for more information! email: keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com or call Ann Crim at 678-378-3795.
Boy Scouts
Be a hero; join Boy Scout Troop 259 in Bremen. Contact Eric McDonald at 678-232-1294 for information.
Job training program
The Senior Employment Program at Mercy Care has openings for persons aged 55 and older who need to go back to work but need help figuring out how. It is a federally funded program that helps the person learn new skills, get recent experience, and get themselves out into the eyes of those who hire! The applicant just has to be 55 or older and live in one of the counties we cover including Haralson and meet the income requirements. Call 706-291-2128 for information.
Junk vehicle recycling
Keep Haralson Beautiful has partnered with a local recycling company to assist with removal of abandoned vehicles. This service is offered at absolutely no cost. Anyone interested in participating in the vehicle recycling program, please contact Ann Crim at 678-378-3795 or email keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com.
Foster homes needed
No bond is typically longer, stronger or more comforting that that of siblings. Can you help keep siblings in our community together by opening your home? Call 1-877-210-KIDS or go to FosterGeorgia.com to learn how you can become a foster parent today or contact Dawn Sanford by email at Dawn.Sanford@dhs.ga.gov and by phone at 470-330-1718 in Polk and Haralson counties.
Artist and Collectors Wanted
The Bremen Library is looking for local artists and collectors to be featured displays each month. If you, or someone you know, is an artist or collector and would like to display their artwork, craft or collection, please call Pat at 770-537-3937.
