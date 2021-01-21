There is no charge to have your listing included in the Haralson Happenings calendar. Publication dates or frequency of publication cannot be guaranteed. Submit announcements to news@gateway-beacon.com.
Free flu shots
The Haralson County Health Department, 133 Buchanan Bypass, Buchanan, is still offering flu shots on an appointment basis. Please call the health department at 770-646-5541 to schedule an appointment for your convenience and safety. Everyone over six months of age should get immunized against flu, and it’s especially important this flu season when COVID-19 will also be circulating in our community.
Seeking public input for master plan for the city of Bremen Recreation Department
Growth is happening in the city of Bremen and this is one step, among many, to see where we can grow and how we need to manage that influx. These studies will also discern our needs from our wants. This will help create a blueprint for us to better serve our community for future patrons, young and adult alike? Meet the team that has been hired to create the master plan and tell them your priorities for future recreation opportunities in the city. There will be a quick and informal open house on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Gymnasium.
Preschool and Kindergarten registration for Jones Elementary to begin March 1
The 2021-2022 Pre-K and Kindergarten student enrollment window is coming soon! Pre-K registration will be on Monday, March 1, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, we will be accepting applications electronically, through email. Visit https://www.bremencs.com/jones-elementary-pre-kindergarten-and-kindergarten-2021-2022-student-enrollment-application/ for more information. Kindergarten registration will be from Monday, March 1, through Thursday, March 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Bremen Senior Center
Over 60? Come join the fun at the Bremen Senior Center. Fresh, hot lunch served daily. Gospel singing, special events, Bingo, exercise, painting, day trips, knitting. Call 770-537-4167 for more information.
Haralson County Historical Society
The Haralson County Historical Society meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse in Buchanan. If interested in membership, call Donny Boswell at 770-527-4157.
Buchanan Food Bank
The Buchanan Food Bank is open the first and third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 770-301-5827.
Disabled American Veterans meetings
The Disabled American Veterans Association meet the fourth Tuesday each month at the Hightower Family Center in Bremen. For more information, contact John Causey at 678-378-6249 or Phillip Payton at 678-438-3592.
Library book sale
Tallapoosa Friends of the Library hosts a book sale on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is located at the Tallapoosa Cultural Arts Center in the old Tallapoosa High School on Robertson Avenue. Paperback books are 25 and 50 cents, hardbacks $1, bags of books for $5, and even free books available.
Narconon still open
With the spread of Covid-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that as an essential business we are open and servicing clients. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754
Adult Children of Alcoholics
Adult Children of Alcoholics meet weekly on Mondays at 9:15 a.m. at The Hour Club in Carrollton and on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Both meetings are open to newcomers, AA, and Al-Anon members. Contact Pauline at 770 836-1170 or visit www.adultchildren.org for more information.
Clean up your Haralson County neighborhood
Are you Interested in organizing your own cleanup? Keep Haralson Beautiful can help! Whether you are a civic organization, a church group, or just a bunch of neighbors and friends, we can help promote and provide supplies needed for your event! Contact us for more information! email: keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com or call Ann Crim at 678-378-3795.
Boy Scouts
Be a hero; join Boy Scout Troop 259 in Bremen. Contact Eric McDonald at 678-232-1294 for information.
Job training program
The Senior Employment Program at Mercy Care has openings for persons aged 55 and older who need to go back to work but need help figuring out how. It is a federally funded program that helps the person learn new skills, get recent experience, and get themselves out into the eyes of those who hire! The applicant just has to be 55 or older and live in one of the counties we cover including Haralson and meet the income requirements. Call 706-291-2128 for information.
Junk vehicle recycling
Keep Haralson Beautiful has partnered with a local recycling company to assist with removal of abandoned vehicles. This service is offered at absolutely no cost and the donor will receive $50 the day of removal. Anyone interested in participating in the vehicle recycling program, please contact Ann Crim at 678-378-3795 or email keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com.
Foster homes needed
No bond is typically longer, stronger or more comforting that that of siblings. Can you help keep siblings in our community together by opening your home? Call 1-877-210-KIDS or go to FosterGeorgia.com to learn how you can become a foster parent today or contact Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov in Polk and Haralson counties.
Artist and Collectors Wanted
The Bremen Library is looking for local artists and collectors to be featured displays each month. If you, or someone you know, is an artist or collector and would like to display their artwork, craft or collection, please call Pat at 770-537-3937.
