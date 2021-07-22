Free Tennis Clinic to Bremen City Schools staff, faculty and their family members
Elefante Tennis Academy will provide a free tennis clinic to all Bremen City Schools staff and faculty including their family members (same household) on Saturday, July 24 from 900am at the Blue Devil Family Park Tennis Courts. Ely Elefante, a Certified Tennis Instructor, will introduce tennis, the sport of a lifetime, including the fundaments for each of the key tennis strokes. Please bring a tennis racquet and water/sports drink bottle.
Youth Tennis Camp on July 26 and July 27 at Blue Devil Family Park in Bremen
The Bremen Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a Summer Tennis Camp on July 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Blue Devil Family Park Tennis Courts. Ages 5-17 are welcome with costs of $50 per participant or $70 for more than one child (same household). Ely Elefante, a certified Tennis Instructor, will introduce tennis, the sport of a lifetime, including the fundaments for each of the key tennis strokes.
Summer Reading Program at the Buchanan-Haralson Library
The Buchanan-Haralson Public Library invites you to enjoy our summer reading program in June and July. Lots of crafts, fun programs and great prizes will be offered. Keep your child reading this summer for a better start to the school year. Call 770-646-3369 for details.
Angel Bins Shoe Collection to benefit Hicks Family adoption
The Hicks Family is running a shoe drive fundraiser and asking for help from their community. The family will be collecting new and gently worn shoes from June 2021 to August 2021 at the Breman Health Club — 519 Pacific Avenue OR Ladies Way Fitness at 1135 Pacific Avenue. By partnering up with Angel Bins, The Hicks Family will get paid for what they collect and plan to use the funds towards their domestic adoption cost. Shoe Drive Fundraisers are a fun and safe way to keep up your fundraising this year, while keeping socially distant! Shoes can be all sizes but must be pairs and still wearable. No heels, fuzzy slippers, or metal cleats. After Angel Bins collects the shoes, they are sorted and cleaned, then sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations which allows people to create both businesses and jobs for people in local communities. Their income supports their families, and the inventory shoes the communities.
Charity Motorcycle Ride
Charity Motorcycle Ride sponsored by Tallapoosa Masonic Lodge #126 on Saturday, Sept. 11. More detailed information to come in upcoming newspaper edition — Roger Johnson 770-639-0896
Bremen Senior Center
Over 60? Come join the fun at the Bremen Senior Center. Fresh, hot lunch served daily. Gospel singing, special events, Bingo, exercise, painting, day trips, knitting. Call 770-537-4167 for more information.
Haralson County Historical Society
The Haralson County Historical Society meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse in Buchanan. If interested in membership, call Donny Boswell at 770-527-4157.
Disabled American Veterans meetings
The Disabled American Veterans Association meet the fourth Tuesday each month at the Hightower Family Center in Bremen. For more information, contact John Causey at 678-378-6249 or Phillip Payton at 678-438-3592.
Library book sale
Tallapoosa Friends of the Library hosts a book sale on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is located at the Tallapoosa Cultural Arts Center in the old Tallapoosa High School on Robertson Avenue. Paperback books are 25 and 50 cents, hardbacks $1, bags of books for $5, and even free books available.
Addiction Screenings
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone. You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Adult Children of Alcoholics
Adult Children of Alcoholics meet weekly on Mondays at 9:15 a.m. at The Hour Club in Carrollton and on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Both meetings are open to newcomers, AA, and Al-Anon members. Contact Pauline at 770 836-1170 or visit www.adultchildren.org for more information.
Clean up your Haralson County neighborhood
Are you Interested in organizing your own cleanup? Keep Haralson Beautiful can help! Whether you are a civic organization, a church group, or just a bunch of neighbors and friends, we can help promote and provide supplies needed for your event! Contact us for more information! email: keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com or call Ann Crim at 678-378-3795.
Boy Scouts
Be a hero; join Boy Scout Troop 259 in Bremen. Contact Eric McDonald at 678-232-1294 for information.
Job training program
The Senior Employment Program at Mercy Care has openings for persons aged 55 and older who need to go back to work but need help figuring out how. It is a federally funded program that helps the person learn new skills, get recent experience, and get themselves out into the eyes of those who hire! The applicant just has to be 55 or older and live in one of the counties we cover including Haralson and meet the income requirements. Call 706-291-2128 for information.
Junk vehicle recycling
Keep Haralson Beautiful has partnered with a local recycling company to assist with removal of abandoned vehicles. This service is offered at absolutely no cost. Anyone interested in participating in the vehicle recycling program, please contact Ann Crim at 678-378-3795 or email keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com.
Foster homes needed
No bond is typically longer, stronger or more comforting that that of siblings. Can you help keep siblings in our community together by opening your home? Call 1-877-210-KIDS or go to FosterGeorgia.com to learn how you can become a foster parent today or contact Dawn Sanford by email at Dawn.Sanford@dhs.ga.gov and by phone at 470-330-1718 in Polk and Haralson counties.
Artist and Collectors Wanted
The Bremen Library is looking for local artists and collectors to be featured displays each month. If you, or someone you know, is an artist or collector and would like to display their artwork, craft or collection, please call Pat at 770-537-3937.
