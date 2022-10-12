The Haralson County Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, and though it only lasted a short time, there were a few important takeaways for the school system, including a 99.03% graduation rate.
"It's the highest graduation rate in school history," said Assistant Superintendent Benjie Cole. Cole also provided a five-year chart of graduation rates for the school system in the past, with numbers all ranging in the 90th percentile or higher.
"I only did five years, but I could have put '15, '16, and '17 on there as well," Cole said.
Cole ended on a humorous note, speaking to High School Principal Victor Coggins, saying, "Mr. Coggins has just got to find a way to find one more kid next year if he wants to get to 100 percent."
Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell then mentioned that the 99.03% was higher than the school systems of Carroll County, Polk County, and Bremen City.
Along with the announcement of the official graduation rate, the board also approved the renewal of the system's contract as a Charter school, which according to Cole and Dr. Bell, allows the school system to have a multitude of options.
"A contract with Charter basically gives us great flexibility in the way we run our schools," said Cole.
Of these flexibilities, Cole mentioned graduation requirements, seat time, certification, special needs, and credits in the school's Rebel Academy.
There were also a few new items added to the contract that were different from years past, including reopening night schools, creating a teacher candidate pool for the Pre-K course at the high school, and growing community jobs through the high school's new industrial maintenance program.
Dr. Bell says the Charter program will help to cover the system on a rainy day.
"We're afraid, with the economy going the way it's going, that rainy day may come sooner than later, and I think we'll be well covered and well prepared from a financial standpoint," Bell said.
The motion to renew the Charter contract was unanimously approved. Cole stated the actual application to continue as a Charter school is not due until January, but the board completed the paperwork necessary for the application process.
