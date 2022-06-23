The Haralson County Development Authority renewed a 20-year agreement with Carroll EMC that was set to expire in July.
In 2002, the authority and SyncGlobal partnered to create the first fiber ring to serve mainly the local hospitals and larger institutions — “because that just didn’t exits,” said Eric McDonald, president of the authority.
The authority acts as a manager in the agreement and received a fee of about $75,000 a year, payable quarterly, McDonald said. That money goes into the operating fund of the authority, paying for salaries, lawyer fees, insurance and marketing, he said.
“We need to renew again in order to continue with that management fee and so that they can continue to use that asset,” McDonald said.
The lease will again be 20 years, but there is one difference, McDonald said.
“At the end of this 20 years, if they’re still using that little 36-strand fiber, the assets transfer over to SyncGlobal,” he said. “SyncGlobal will have effectively been paying a management fee for 40 years at that point.”
The legislature, which helped create the partnership, can’t make direct allocations to companies, McDonald said.
“That’s how SyncGlobal got started and how we ended up in the internet business,” he said.
In other business, the authority members:
• heard that Shareables had requested a six-month forebearance on the loan they received from the county in order to invest the $3,000 a month payment back into the business. McDonald said that the forbearance was not possible with the type of loan the company was awarded. The county, through the Development Authority, awarded the company a $300,000 loan from the county’s revolving loan fund in 2019. The funds are tied to job creation and come with myriad regulations.
The company will be undergoing a management change that will change the terms of the agreement some, so McDonald said it would be a good idea for representatives of the company and Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley to meet “so that we can get a comfort level as to what this will look like moving forward.”
• agreed to spend $8,200 to replace the HVAC unit in the Chamber of Commerce building, the headquarters of the authority.
• approved spending up to $14,000 for a portion of an American Land Title Association survey of the Georgia West Business Park near Buchanan in order to facilitate a prospective sale on the property. Thanks to a number of people involved in the purchase coming down with COVID, it will be July before the deal, which has been months in the making, can be finalized, McDonald said. Greg Dewberry will be doing the survey. No other details were released about the sale.
• held a closed session to discuss real estate purchases and projects.
