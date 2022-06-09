A number of veterans from the Haralson County Veterans Association on Tuesday gave impassioned pleas to the Board of Commissioners to rethink their decision to not provide help to the organization’s military museum project.
“We’ve had the opportunity and the privilege of working with this board and the Haralson County Road Department since the late 80s, about 1988,” said Sammy Robinson, president of the Veterans Association.
The Veterans Association is just a bunch of guys who got together to build a veterans park and continue to maintain those parks, he said. They have two fundraisers a year for that purpose, Robinson said.
Now, they want to build a military museum, the West Georgia Military Museum and Educational Center, and they believe it will bring people into the county. They already have a property to locate the museum, he said. They just need some help preparing the site for construction, Robinson said.
“Now I don’t know if something is wrong that we’ve been able to get help from you for 35 years and all of a sudden you can’t do it, or what the deal is,” Robinson said. “But I just got back from Hobbs, New Mexico, and Hobbs, New Mexico, just spent $300,000 to build a small veterans memorial park and I come back here and my county says I’m not going to help you with a few loads of dirt.”
The veterans have had two companies offer to help, but Robinson said, he was concerned about why the commissioners turned the Veterans Association down.
Ely Elefante, another member of the Veterans Association, said the commissioners know the impact of the Haralson County Veterans Association. The members are the driving force behind the Junior ROTC program in the county. They drive veterans to the Veterans Association Medical Center in Decatur and help them with their paperwork. They render military honors at funerals.
“If you honor and want to preserve the legacy of veterans past, present and future, well guess what, you’re in lock step with the mission statement of the Haralson County Veterans Association,” Elefante said.
Tommy Patterson, the last speaker from the group, noted that the Haralson County Veterans Association is recognized by the state and the federal government as a non-profit organization.
“All this is a gift to the people of Haralson County in order to remember those people who sacrificed their lives from the beginning of this country down to present day,” Patterson said. “That’s why we started this organization. It wasn’t for us. We don’t make anything out of it.”
Commissioners John Daniel and Ryan Farmer both responded to the veterans.
“The action that this board has taken and the decision that this board has made was not made to spite or in opposition to what the Haralson County veterans do,” Farmer said.
But they said that they were worried about setting a precedent and that the Commission would have to financially support every non-profit that asked for help.
Daniel said that four non-profits had come to the board requesting funding since he had taken office.
David Mecklin, the county attorney, agreed.
“Sammy, I greatly respect you and your group. You won’t find anybody in the room who’s a bigger supporter of veterans groups than I am,” Mecklin said.
But he said that the Georgia Constitution prohibits governments from donating public funds to private organizations. A former Franklin County commissioner a number of years ago went to jail for four years for providing the services, labor and materials to pave a VFW parking lot, he said. He wasn’t going to let that happen in Haralson County, Mecklin said.
“In the format that we’re talking about right now, of the veterans asking for the county to donate those services, I would tell them and I’ll state it here publicly that that’s an illegal thing to do,” he said.
Robinson said he couldn’t argue against the law. But he asked Mecklin if there was a way for the county to help legally. Mecklin said that as a private citizen, he wouldn’t mind looking into it.
In other business, commissioners:
• hosted a budget hearing for a proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. The proposed $19 million budget is about $1.5 million more than the fiscal year 2022 budget mainly because of increased fuel and insurance costs, said Don Johnson, director of finance for the county. For instance, the budget for the jail operations is $209,672 more than in FY22 with nearly $100,000 of that going to inmate healthcare, he said.
Commissioner Ronnie Ridley said that the county will have a $400,000 contingency built into the budget used to cover unexpected expenses or raises. He also cited fuel for the county vehicles as a big reason for the increase. Copies of the proposed budget are available at the County office.
• heard from Jessica Brown, a case manager for Family Treatment Court, Tallapoosa Circuit, that the county had received a grant to create a Juvenile Mental Health Court. Juvenile Mental Health Court will provide a number of programs including individual counseling, peer services, group therapy, positive action curriculum, and anger management. The court will begin operating on July 1 with the new fiscal year, she said.
The next scheduled meeting of the County Commission is a work session on June 21 at 6 p.m.
