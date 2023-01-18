Callaway Livestock Pavillion

The Arbor Day celebration will be hosted here at Callaway Livestock Pavillion.

Haralson County will have its first community Arbor Day celebration next month hosted by the UGA Extension office for the county.

The UGA Extension Haralson County Office will be hosting the Arbor Day celebration on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Callaway Livestock Pavilion, 1812 Macedonia Church Road in Buchanan.

