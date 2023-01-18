Haralson County will have its first community Arbor Day celebration next month hosted by the UGA Extension office for the county.
The UGA Extension Haralson County Office will be hosting the Arbor Day celebration on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Callaway Livestock Pavilion, 1812 Macedonia Church Road in Buchanan.
Arbor Day is a secular day of observance in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. According to the extension office, many countries observe such a holiday.
The Arbor Day Celebration will be a “free, fun and educational event” for family and friends. There will be vendors, fun activities, a presentation by the Georgia Forestry Commission and many other festivities. The GFC presentation teaching about the importance of trees and tree care and providing a planting demo will begin at 11 a.m. At this celebration event there will be booths for some of our local businesses selling products and giving away free items.
Grace Baughman, the agricultural and natural resources educator for Haralson County UGA Extension, moved to Haralson County for this position eight months ago, in May of last year.
“Since I have taken on this role, I have made it my mission to promote, educate, and provide programs for members of all ages and experience in Haralson County and surrounding areas. Everyone works with agriculture and natural resources in one way or another. Whether it’s home lawns, well-water, soil tests, livestock, or vegetable gardens,” Baughman said. “I am happy to answer any questions and provide services when needed to the Haralson County community.”
Haralson County Extension will also be selling Dogwood and Persimmon seedlings for $5. All funds raised will be used to fund future agricultural educational programs in Haralson County. The UGA Extension Haralson County Office requests that individuals looking for more information should call their office at 770-646-2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.