Haralson County Schools took a little extra time this week to disinfect all facilities in response to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, according to a message posted on the system’s Facebook page.
The system had an outbreak at West Haralson Elementary School that included the principal, assistant principal and several teachers, said Superintendent Jerry Bell.
“It’s more precautionary, but trying to avoid what we faced at West Haralson,” Bell said. “We’re just trying to get ahead of it, and hopefully get our folks back and be able to come back on Wednesday clean, refreshed and ready to go and finish out this semester strong.”
Teachers were to report to the schools for parent conferences on Monday, but that was cancelled along with the first day of classes this week on Tuesday.
The system is having ADM, the janitorial service that cleans the system facilities do a deep clean and then fog the buildings with a disinfectant that is said to kill the coronavirus, Bell said.
Haralson County is considered by the Georgia Department of Health to be a high transmission county, meaning that the county is experiencing at least 10% average positivity rate over the last 14 days, and a 14-day case rate of more than 100 per 100,000 people. As of Oct. 27, the county had a 642 confirmed cases of the virus, up from 623 on Oct. 23, the date of the last report. From Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, the county had 30 new confirmed cases and from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 it had 42 new confirmed cases, a 14-day average of 244 per 100,000 people.
According to the statement issued by the school system, the virus has made it difficult for the system “to adequately staff our schools.”
At the Board of Education meeting on Oct. 13, Bell had said it wasn’t just students who were affected by the spread of the virus.
“Teachers are quarantined once or twice and we’re having trouble getting subs especially subs that know how to teach,” Bell said. “They can get in there and watch over the class in many cases, but they may not be versed in instruction and what needs to be taught.”
Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley agreed.
“There are a lot of mornings that the first text I receive is on a principal’s thread and they’re talking to each other, trying to figure out where to get some subs, because it’s difficult,” Ridley said.
The school system’s Oct. 23 COVID report noted that six staff members or 1.3% of system staff had tested positive for the virus and another 11 or 2.4% were quarantined for possible exposure and more will show up in the new report to be published this week, Bell said. Additionally, four students or .12% tested positive and another 79 or 2.4% were quarantined for possible exposure.
The staff quarantines were what triggered the two day closure, Bell said on Monday.
“This has more to do with staff and staffing needs,” he said. “We had to send a class home because we didn’t have the staff.”
Some district office employees helped at West Haralson Elementary School to take over for those employees out, he said. Then, some staff from other schools called out and over the weekend a kindergarten teacher tested positive and an entire class had to be notified to quarantine, he said.
The system works with Kelley Services to recruit subs and in a typical year they’re well staffed, Bell said.
“You’ve got one, two, three staff members out ... and then you throw COVID in on top of it, it’s just not enough,” he said. “We were hit hard, actually probably the last two weeks, with staff members.”
Bell added that the staff and students have been very good about following the guidelines the system put in place to help keep the virus at bay. Staff are required to wear masks. Students don’t have to wear them where they can be socially distanced, but Bell said that most of the students are wearing them even as they socially distance. Sanitizing stations are available inside the buildings and the bathrooms are fully stocked and cleaned throughout the day.
“Our staff and our students have done a great job of responding to this pandemic,” he said. “I thought would be a good time to do this and we’ll get back on track on Wednesday.”
