On Friday afternoon, Anna Finley, of Bremen, was using a generator to power heat lamps for her pet lizard and birds, her daughter’s laptop, and in turns, the microwave and refrigerator.
“It’s been a God send,” Finley said.
No stranger to power outages, the family purchased a generator in December 2017 after Georgia received a foot of snow and they were in the dark for several days.
“We were not prepared then and after going two or three days without power, we said never again,” Finley said. “This is the second time we’ve had to use it.”
Tropical Storm Zeta blew through the county early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and power lines. Beginning at about 3 a.m. Haralson County fire Chief Brian Walker said the department received 129 calls about downed trees, 13 on buildings, and 19 accidents caused by the storm.
Luckily, there was only one injury and no deaths as a result of the storm, Walker said.
Thursday afternoon, John Purser was assessing the damage to a house he owned across from the city tennis courts in Bremen.
The front of the house was barely visible under a tree he estimated to be over a century old that had fallen on the vacant house. A for sale sign was still visible under the debris.
“One hundred and twenty years old and that’s the first leak it’s had,” Purser quipped.
He’d just accepted an offer on the house and had it under contract, Purser said. He had no insurance on the home.
Across the street, a tree had fallen into the tennis courts, crushing the fence on one side and blocking one of the courts. Undeterred, a family was using another court for a match.
Carroll EMC said in a written statement that 26,000 of its members were left without power after the storm.
“We haven’t seen damage like this since Hurricane Opal in 1995,” said Carroll EMC Chief Operating Officer Jerome Johnston. “Ice Storm Benji had more immediate outages three years ago, but this storm has caused much more destruction of the co-op’s facilities and equipment. In many areas, it is like a completely new construction job.”
Similarly, Georgia Power said that more than 600,000 customers were left without power on Thursday morning after the storm. There were more than 3,500 individual cases of damage, including broken poles and lines, the company said in a written statement.
By Monday, 99% of those customers had their power restored. But because the damage was so widespread, the restoration was slow going. In Tallapoosa and Buchanan, large trees were on power lines hours after the storm. They couldn’t be removed by local street departments and firefighters until the power lines were off and were safe to touch. Meanwhile, residents waited.
Zach Butler, who lives on Alewine Street in Tallapoosa, could see one of the downed trees from his yard.
“There’s only one of those that’s a power line,” he said pointing to the tree that had stretched and broken a number of lines as it fell. “The rest of them are cable and phone. Everything’s gone.”
He and his wife were also using a generator.
“We’ve got a newborn baby,” Butler said. “We had to get that generator hooked up immediately.”
He had prepared the generator before the storm, and just had to walk out to the porch and turn it on just before 4 a.m., Butler said.
But there is a silver lining in everything.
Neighbors helped neighbors recover. On Thursday on Hickory Street, Bubba Bumgardner, who suffered no damage at his home, was cutting up a tree that had fallen on his neighbor’s home.
“They were out of town; it’s a good thing they were out of town,” Bumgardner said. “I’m just helping out. You know, it’s a small town.”
And at the Finley home, the family was having a lot of together time because of the power outage.
“The internet has been very, very hit or miss, even cell phone service has been hit or miss,” she said, adding with a laugh. “I’m in TikTok withdrawal ... The suffering is real.”
They’ve adjusted to life using a generator and learned to unplug the refrigerator to use the microwave or the Keurig — one has to prioritize where the energy will go at any one time. They’ve been reading, napping, and hanging out together, and that has been pleasant, Finley said.
