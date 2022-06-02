Three Haralson County residents are in Haralson County Jail after a month-long investigation by the Haralson-Paulding County Drug Task Force led law enforcement to an alleged drug house in Tallapoosa.
On Thursday last week, the Haralson-Paulding County Drug Task Force, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bremen and Tallapoosa police departments served a search warrant at the home and found methamphetamine already bagged for sale, scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Three people were arrested at the home, two Tallapoosa residents and one Bremen resident. The Bremen resident, George James Christopher, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Leoma Dawn Jolly, of Tallapoosa, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Jody Cris Jones, of Tallapoosa, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony probation violation.
Only Jolly had been granted a bond. Her bond was $60,000, but as of Wednesday morning, she was still in Haralson County Jail.
“I am proud of the work that we are doing to arrest those that sell these illegal drugs in our communities. This is a work in progress, these investigations do take time, but the end result is drugs off the street, drug dealers behind bars and another drug house closed,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.
His deputies posted a sign at the home “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Stacy Williams.”
“The officer in charge of this investigation is our officer, but his is also a drug task force member,” Williams said. “That’s why I thought it was appropriate to put the sign up.”
Members of the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force would like to thank the Bremen Police Department, Tallapoosa Police Department and Haralson County E-911 for the assistance with this search warrant today, the members said by written statement.
The investigation is still active and no other information will be released at this time, the statement said.
