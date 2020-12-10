Haralson County remains on the list of Georgia counties experiencing high transmission rates of the coronavirus.
The county first landed on the list compiled by the Georgia Department of Health on Oct. 5, with a 14-day confirmed case rate of 230 cases per 100,000 population. It has remained on the list since. To be considered a high transmission county the 14-day confirmed case rate must be more than 100 cases per 100,000 population.
The Department began compiling the list on Sept. 21. At that time, it labeled Haralson County an emerging county. At the time, Haralson County had 427 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a 14-day case rate of 213.
About three months later, the number of cases has more than doubled at 954 and the number of deaths has risen to 21 confirmed and another eight probably caused by the disease.
“Haralson County does have one of our highest positivity rates,” said Logan Boss, public information officer for the Northwest Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Haralson has an alarming, a very worrisome number of new cases.”
It’s important for the public to know that so they can protect themselves by wearing masks, frequently washing their hands, and avoiding crowds especially indoors. Yet when visiting a local store busy with Christmas shoppers numerous people can be spotted without a mask, said one resident.
Yvonne Kimball, who lives outside of Buchanan, has had the virus and warns that people want to do what they can to avoid it.
“I stayed in probably for three weeks,” Kimball said. “The first few days was not so bad. There were four of five really sick days, so I went to the emergency room.”
She was dehydrated and received fluid at the hospital and after that began to feel better. Even now, a month later she still hasn’t regained all her strength, though. As difficult as it was for her, Kimball said her daughter, Buchanan City Councilwoman Angie Hood, who tested positive for the virus a few days after she did, was much worse. She was admitted to the hospital and was treated there for two weeks, Kimball said.
She doesn’t believe that people are taking the disease seriously.
“I see people without masks and I see crowds,” Kimball said. “I think a lot of people don’t know how serious it is and, apparently, how easy it is to catch.”
But Brice Hindsman, a Tallapoosa resident who wasn’t wearing a mask Tuesday, said that’s not true. He does take protecting himself seriously, but doesn’t believe the masks will do that. He thinks staying away from other people is the only way to protect yourself. So that’s what he does.
He believes people in Haralson County are taking the disease seriously and is not sure why it is spreading so quickly in the county.
“I don’t know,” Hindsman said. “It just spreads. It could be on anything.”
Recently the Department of Public Health discontinued drive-up testing for COVID-19 in Haralson County, which seemed counterintuitive to its mission to inform people of the disease’s progression through the county. But Boss said it was a necessary move. The Department has been offering drive up testing in all 10 county’s of its district since March; but it’s led to staffing problems as the Department’s own employees have gotten sick and needed to have time off, he said.
It’s about “how best to manage very limited medical resources,” Boss said.
In the 10-county district Haralson, Chattanooga, Polk and Dade counties had relatively low demand for the tests so the Department discontinued testing in those counties and invited the residents to neighboring counties for the free testing. The Department suggests Haralson County residents go to Paulding County for testing, he said.
At Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, the focus also has been on ensuring resources are available for those who need it, said Dr. Will Parrish, a member of the Haralson County Board of Health and a physician at Primary Care in Bremen.
“We are running very full. I wouldn’t say we’re overwhelmed,” Parrish said. “At Higgins, we have had to transfer some patients out and in some cases out of the system.”
He has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases at the clinic and it is worrisome, Parrish said. Both Haralson and Carroll counties are leading in their respective regions in the number of new coronavirus cases, he said.
People need to continue to be vigilant in protecting themselves and their families from the virus especially heading into the holiday season, he said.
As difficult as it is, he said limit gatherings and stay in as much as possible, Parrish said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.