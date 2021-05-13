At Interstate 20, trucks and cars zoom past Haralson County by the thousands each day. Occasionally a vehicle will make a pit stop at one of the many restaurants and gas stations in Bremen, or a truck will stop at the Waco Love’s gas station and restaurant complex or one of Tallapoosa’s restaurants and gas stations.
But other than more chain retail and restaurants settling in Bremen, opportunity continues to pass by Haralson County and residents and county officials are wondering why.
At their meeting last week, Commissioner David Tarpley nominated from his district a new face to serve on the board of the Haralson County Development Authority. His nomination didn’t receive enough votes to be approved.
Instead, new Commissioner Ryan Farmer nominated current board member Richard Hightower for reappointment to serve Tarpley’s district and Hightower was approved. But Tarpley had made it clear in his nomination that he wanted a new perspective on the board. It wasn’t personal; he just thought it was time for change, Tarpley said.
“We’ve gone along for a number of years and not a lot has been developed over the years by our Development Authority,” Tarpley said later. “Putting fresh eyes on an authority if it’s stale, dated and nothing’s really moving and nothing’s really happening, then maybe it’s time for other people to sit on that board.”
But Authority Board members say it’s not the members of the board who will make the difference at this point. It’s investment from the community.
Attracting retail vs. industry
Eric McDonald, president and CEO of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce and director of the Haralson County Development Authority, explained that, when it comes to development, there’s a difference between retail and industry.
Retail is dependent on rooftops and traffic, McDonald said. Retail will go wherever it can make money and there is much less competition for retail development, he said.The Chamber helps prospective retail entities by providing demographic information and that’s often all they require, he said.
But industry, that’s a different story. The competition is fierce for industrial development and well-resourced communities can offer free land, free buildings, existing infrastructure and tax incentives to lure industry, and they do it through a Development Authority, he said.
“County Commissions and cities can’t give tax incentives; the Georgia Constitution won’t allow a county or a city to treat any taxpayer differently,” McDonald said. “So the authorities were created, really by the state, to allow communities to get around the Constitution.”
So decades ago, the Haralson County Development Authority was created with the mission to attract and keep industry in the county. But it hasn’t had the resources needed to attract industries, McDonald said. Industries have come to expect incentives in exchange for the jobs they create and if they can’t get it from one community, they’ll move on to others that are ready and willing to give those handouts to them.
Tax incentives aren’t enough, McDonald said. Haralson County is crossed off prospective industries’s lists quickly because it doesn’t have construction-ready sites available, he said.
“We’re kind of the army in the battlefield of economic development and we can only do what we’re armed to do and our arming comes from the community,” McDonald said. “For years we’ve been sitting on an elephant path — I-20 and 27 — with a BB gun.”
Construction-ready land is needed
The authority needs land — land that it controls — before its state-granted powers can come into play, he said. The Authority can take on debt. It can enter into contracts. It can make improvements to community-owned property to make it desirable to prospective industry and have it ready when those industry representatives come knocking on the county’s door.
Gary Broadstreet, chairman of the Authority Board, said he came on the panel to help improve his community, but he doesn’t feel like the board has been able to do that. Since he was appointed, the board has been called on to work as a proxy for the commissioners on the iWispr contract and with Tallatoona. That’s not what he had in mind when he joined the board, he said.
“We’re a development authority with nothing to develop, like a hospital board with no hospital,” Broadstreet said.
Tallapoosa has a 56-acre site and Buchanan has a 189-acre site, both ready for development, but they are owned and controlled by others, McDonald said. It’s time for the Commission to decide if developing it’s own industrial park is worth the risk to taxpayer money, they said.
Broadstreet said he is working proactively with McDonald in hopes of explaining the conundrum to the commissioners.
“My plan as the chairman now,” Broadstreet said, “we’re going to show them, the Board of Commissioners, a home-run site. Here’s what a home run site looks like. … Here’s how much (in) tax dollars we’d have to invest to own it. Here’s how long it would take to pay it off. Here’s how much it would save the taxpayers as far as taxes they pay on their property.”
For instance, he noted that the taxes that Honda pays saves local property owners an estimated 3 mills on their property taxes, he said. He feels that the commissioners are ready to consider the investment if they understand what’s at stake, Broadstreet said.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley is, he said.
“I don’t think we can solicit industry without a place for them to be,” Ridley said.
He is ready to purchase property, grade it, and have it ready for an industry to move into, going even so far as building a spec building. That is, of course, on top of the type of tax abatements that the county has already been offering to businesses, Ridley said.
He’s not picky about the size of industry and said he would be happy with anything from 50 to 500 employees. He just wants good jobs for Haralson County residents.
“We think we’re in a prime location with the intersection of 27 and I-20; 53 highway goes to 75,” Ridley said. “We’re within 100 miles of 15 million people.”
