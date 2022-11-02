When the citizens and leadership of Bremen and Haralson County gathered in front of Bremen City Hall at midmorning, not only were they there to hear from their sitting governor about the future of the state of Georgia, but they were there to plead with him a seventh time to include Haralson County in a grant program for broadband internet.
Back in February Haralson County administrators were disappointed to learn that the Carroll EMC-SyncGlobal partnership to expand broadband in Haralson County was not awarded the anticipated grant from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state had awarded $408 million in grants for 49 projects that helped provide access to broadband internet for thousands of households and businesses in 70 counties across the state. Unfortunately, Haralson County was not one of those counties.
Even then, Haralson Chamber President Eric McDonald vowed not to give up.
Kyle Williamson, CEO of SyncGlobal, visited the Haralson County Board of Education earlier in 2022 to talk about the grant.
“We were half a point away,” Williamson said. “We were the next awardee in line.”
Williamson told Haralson County Board of Education members that he had been at the state Capitol lobbying for the state to release the funds to the partnership.
The grant process is arduous and expensive, Williamson said. Every time the company goes through the process it costs about $1 million, he said, and the information isn’t going to change. So Williamson is hoping that the state will allow them to move forward.
“(Broadband’s) such an important thing,” Williamson said. “It’s everything.”
People’s homes have become their offices. Companies ask in interviews if applicants have access to internet. If you don’t, and they have to shut down the office for another wave of disease, you’re not going to be able to work, he said. Much like electricity, it has become a necessity for modern life.
“We didn’t design power to a few homes or pick and choose,” Williamson said. “It’s everywhere we go.”
Broadband has to be spread the same way, he said. For that reason, the companies built their plan starting with the most rural areas first.
“Because, we said, if we skip them they’ll never be served. It’ll poison that area and never come back,” Williamson said. “So our project’s actually the hardest to stand up.”
The state grant is not the only basket in which the partnership has stored eggs, Williamson said.
The partnership has applications with the National Telecommunications Information Agency grant program funded with federal stimulus funding, which is also still pending. The NTIA will have other funding available in 2023 also, he added.
“But we don’t want to wait that long,” Williamson said. “Having all the resources to begin now and there’s such a need now.”
He also added that the funding will only come from one of these sources.
“You don’t get double funding,” Williamson said. “Once an area is funded to be served, it’s not eligible anymore.”
The selection window is about to open again.
McDonald handed out information to those in attendance at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday with bullet points noting that Haralson County is “the most unserved county in Northwest Georgia” which includes 53% of households unserved by broadband internet.
The $19.6 million grant would enable $14 million in private investment and $2.4 million of county funds on fiber optic infrastructure in Haralson County for a total of $36 million.
McDonald said the project is “deployment ready” and can begin immediately without design or material delays with work and procurement already taken place with 200 miles of fiber optic cable sitting in a holding yard “with our name on it eliminating a year’s delay for cable and ‘on the pole’ engineering already occurring.
