When the citizens and leadership of Bremen and Haralson County gathered in front of Bremen City Hall at midmorning, not only were they there to hear from their sitting governor about the future of the state of Georgia, but they were there to plead with him a seventh time to include Haralson County in a grant program for broadband internet.

Back in February Haralson County administrators were disappointed to learn that the Carroll EMC-SyncGlobal partnership to expand broadband in Haralson County was not awarded the anticipated grant from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

