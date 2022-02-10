Haralson County administrators were disappointed to learn last week that the Carroll EMC-SyncGlobal partnership to expand broadband in Haralson County was not awarded the anticipated $24 million grant from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that the state had awarded $408 million in grants for 49 projects that will help to provide access to broadband internet for thousands of households and businesses in 70 counties across the state. Unfortunately, Haralson County was not one of those counties.
Eric McDonald, president of the Haralson County Development Association, said last week that the announcement the county had been so eagerly awaiting ruined his day.
But he and County Chairman Ronnie Ridley were not willing to give up yet, they said. This was only the first round of awards by the state, they said.
Kyle Williamson, CEO of SyncGlobal, visited the Haralson County Board of Education on Tuesday to talk about the grant.
“We were half a point away,” Williamson said. “We were the next awardee in line.”
Williamson told Haralson County Board of Education members at their meeting on Tuesday that he had been at the state Capitol lobbying for the state to release the funds to the partnership.
“I was at the governor’s office and four different other legislative meetings today about that,” he said. “They have the money to go ahead and just approve this.”
The grant process is arduous and expensive, Williamson said. Every time the company goes through the process it costs about $1 million, he said, and the information isn’t going to change. So Williamson is hoping that the state will allow them to move forward.
“We had already prepped the materials, the design, the engineering, all the make-ready work, permitting,” he said. “It would be 90 days away from construction if we could get the approval to start.”
The company started the preparation for the grants four years ago, walking every street and looking at every pole and driveway to make a complete application, he said.
“(Broadband’s) such an important thing,” Williamson said. “It’s everything.”
People’s homes have become their offices. Companies ask in interviews if applicants have access to internet. If you don’t, and they have to shut down the office for another wave of disease, you’re not going to be able to work, he said. Much like electricity, it has become a necessity for modern life.
“We didn’t design power to a few homes or pick and choose,” Williamson said. “It’s everywhere we go.”
Broadband has to be spread the same way, he said. For that reason, the companies built their plan starting with the most rural areas first.
“Because, we said, if we skip them they’ll never be served. It’ll poison that area and never come back,” Williamson said. “So our project’s actually the hardest to stand up.”
The state grant is not the only basket in which the partnership has stored eggs, Williamson said.
The partnership has applications with the National Telecommunications Information Agency grant program funded with federal stimulus funding, which is also still pending. The NTIA will have other funding available in 2023 also, he added.
“But we don’t want to wait that long,” Williamson said. “Having all the resources to begin now and there’s such a need now.”
He also added that the funding will only come from one of these sources.
“You don’t get double funding,” Williamson said. “Once an area is funded to be served, it’s not eligible anymore.”
