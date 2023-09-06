The Haralson County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to discuss 8 items to include two rezonings, the dissolving and creation of a new Joint Development Authority (JDA), a Vote to Appeal the Sales Ratio and a vote on employee raises.
Of the two rezoning requests, the first was a rezoning of Haralson County Tax Map 0104-0009, which is 1612 Cashtown Road according to qpublic.net. If approved, the zoning would change from A-1 Agricultural to A-2 Residential. The request was made by Ellis Goldin and the request according to Chairman Ronnie Ridley is, “two houses that he wants to divide up into two different properties. These houses are houses that he owned before zoning was implemented into the county.
Ridley continued adding, “and I feel this is something that’s not zoned properly to begin with.”
Coucnilmember David Tarpley spoke on the topic saying, “He needed to give us a survey with one acre with a house. They currently share a driveway, we told him each house had to have a separate driveway, and we still don’t know where the septic tank is. They have to have a separate septic tank and to my knowledge we still haven’t received that information. Other than that I would not have a problem in making a motion to rezone it.”
A motion was made by Councilmember John Daniel and a second was made by Councilmember Ryan Farmer. The vote passed 3-2 with Councilmember Danny Elsberry and Tarpley in opposition.
The next rezoning is located at Haralson County tax map information 0117-0034, which is located at 273 Defnall Road according to qpublic.net. The present zoning is A-1 Agriculture and he is requesting two acres of 27.25 to be rezoned to R-2 residential.
Tarpley clarified that the owner Stephen Sapp would be keeping the rest of the land as agriculture prior to the vote. Once confirmation was received, Farmer made a motion to approve which was seconded by Daniel the motion passed 5-0.
As for the dissolving of The Greater West Georgia JDA and the Activation of the 20-27 Corridor JDA, the two resolutions were voted unanimously. No major discussion was had prior to the vote as they had been heavily discussed during the previous work session. The 20-27 JDA is much smaller than previous JDA and is believed to be much more of an economic benefit to the three counties involved which are Haralson, Heard, and Carroll.
The Vote to Appeal the Sales Ratio is an appeal to the State Department of Audits findings of the Haralson County Board of Tax Assessors sales ratio. The sales ratio from the State Department of Audits is 33.5% and the BOC were suggested to approve the appeal because the appeal process is expected to get the few points that are needed. It was presented to the BOC that if the appeal is successful it would save the county up to $100,000 and only cost $4,500 to go through the appeal process.
Chairman Ridley said, “What we have seen where other counties has appealed this it always goes up one or two%. What this means is the railroad, telephone company, power and light people are paying 33% on their taxes and they should be paying 40. It’s going to make a huge impact on the county. It’s because the price of real estate is moving up so fast.”
Ridley then made a motion to approve the appeal. It received a second and was approved unanimously.
The last item on the agenda was a 3% raise for all county employees and another 3% to be given at the discretion of department heads. The cost for the 3% raise was estimated to be $190,000 and once the rest of the raises are divided up, it is expected to total around $300,000.
Daniel made a motion that was seconded by Farmer and the motion carried 5-0.
