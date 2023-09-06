The Haralson County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon to discuss 8 items to include two rezonings, the dissolving and creation of a new Joint Development Authority (JDA), a Vote to Appeal the Sales Ratio and a vote on employee raises.

Of the two rezoning requests, the first was a rezoning of Haralson County Tax Map 0104-0009, which is 1612 Cashtown Road according to qpublic.net. If approved, the zoning would change from A-1 Agricultural to A-2 Residential. The request was made by Ellis Goldin and the request according to Chairman Ronnie Ridley is, “two houses that he wants to divide up into two different properties. These houses are houses that he owned before zoning was implemented into the county.