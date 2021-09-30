Haralson County does not need a new landfill
With regard to the proposed mega-landfill by Solid Solutions, HaralsonAlliance.org believes the underlying question that Haralson Countians are concerned with is: “Would the proposed Solid Solutions mega-landfill be a benefit or a detriment to Haralson County?” HaralsonAlliance.org believes the negatives of such a project far outweigh the positives.
Haralson County does not have a need for a new landfill for waste generated by our county. The proposed mega-landfill (which would be the largest, by far, in the state of Georgia), would primarily be receiving trash from areas outside of Haralson County (most likely, Atlanta, and other large metropolitan areas). We prefer for these large metropolitan areas to find solutions for their own waste management instead of shipping their waste to Haralson County.
Solid Solutions claims that a mega-landfill will bring hundreds of new jobs and new industry to Haralson County. We believe that common sense says otherwise. What business owners would desire to bring their businesses, homes, and families to a county that has the largest landfill in the state? It is common knowledge that landfills have a significant negative impact on property values, create bad odor, generate heavy truck traffic, and most importantly, have potentially harmful environmental and health effects for decades to come.
HaralsonAlliance.org believes that any landfill host fee revenues paid to the County would be more than offset by diminished property values and loss of future economic growth caused by a mega-landfill. And, of course, there is no price that can be placed on harmful health and environmental impacts likely to affect our children and grandchildren.
The proposal of a mega-landfill in Haralson County has brought to light the need for our county to focus on alternatives to traditional waste management. HaralsonAlliance.org supports recycling, and is currently working with environmental consultant, Richard Klein of Community & Environmental Defense Services, and Will Sagar of the Southeast Recycling Development Council, to explore efficient and cost effective ways of increased recycling in our county.
HaralsonAlliance.org will be hosting a community meeting Monday, Oct 4, 2021 at 6:30pm in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel. The public is invited to attend.
Johnny Wright, Co-Chair
Scott Cosper, Co-Chair
Mindy Miller-Moats, Treasurer
