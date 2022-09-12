After months of, at times, contentious negotiations regarding the LOST funds between Haralson County and its municipalities, mainly between the county and the city of Bremen, an agreement was finally reached on Monday morning during an arbitration followed by meetings of the Bremen City Council and the Haralson County Board of Commissioners held at the Haralson County Commissioners’ office in Buchanan.

Original negotiations of a new agreement for the distribution of local option sales tax proceeds between the county and the cities therein were discussed in June during a monthly Board of Commissioners’ meeting. The newest proposal from the city of Bremen at that time advised that the remaining 50% of the LOST proceeds be split among the municipalities based on population. This means that Bremen’s share of the total proceeds would be nearly 30% up from 26.7%, which is stated in a previous issue of the Gateway-Beacon newspaper, with Temple’s share going up from .16% to .27%, and every other municipality — Waco, Tallapoosa, and Buchanan — will be losing going from 2.3% to 2.7%, 13.58% to 16%, and 4% to 5.1%, respectively.

Trending Videos