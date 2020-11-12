The result of the Nov. 3 election for the special purpose local option sales tax for schools was accepted Monday by the Haralson County Board of Education, approving a resolution that will have to also be approved by Bremen schools.
In the county, 13,830 voters cast ballots in the referendum — 8,808 in favor and 5,022 against continuing the 1% sales tax. The old tax will end in June 2022 and the new tax, cycle six, will begin in July 2022.
Superintendent Jerry Bell said that the school system, as stated in the resolution, intends to sell $8 million in bonds against the projected revenue produced by the E-SPLOST. That money will be used to build a College and Career Academy and to do some renovations on the Haralson County High School gymnasium.
The system will be able to pay off the bonds during the term of the five year E-SPLOST, he said. The maximum the school systems will collect is $27 million over the five years, but the system realistically expects to collect less than that. The E-SPLOST is split between the two Haralson County school systems; 59% will go to the Haralson County schools and 41% to the Bremen City schools.
“The bond would be paid off in five years,” Bell said. “We are debt-free now also.”
In other business board members:
• approved board policies including policies on interrogations and investigations, facilities, facility rentals and use of facilities. There were no changes to any of the policies, Bell told the board members.
• recognized the Haralson County High School Bassmaster’s team for their first place win and qualification for state fishing tournaments. Team members Ethan Carter and Dalton Tilley represented the team at the meeting.
• met Rex the Read Dog, who has been visiting Buchanan and West Haralson elementary school children.
• heard there was minor damage when Tropical Storm Zeta blew through the county including damage to the Buchanan Elementary School gymnasium. That damage is already scheduled for repair, said Stacy Gilbert, director of facilities and maintenance.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel. After the closed session the board members approved a few unnamed personnel recommendations.
