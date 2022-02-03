At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners voted unanimously to turn down a request by Norfolk Southern Railroad to close two railroad crossings.
At their work session in January, the commissioners heard from Terry Edwards, Haralson County Public Works director, that the railroad had offered the county $30,000 and the safety upgrade of the crossing at Corinth-Poseyville in exchange for the closings. But Edwards also told the commissioners that one of the requested closures, at Corinth-Poseyville and Baxter, is used by area property owners and the closing would be an inconvenience for them.
He had suggested offering another less-used crossing for closure instead. The commissioners had charged him with bringing the idea to the railroad and notifying the property owners.
But on Tuesday no mention was made of an alternative. During the meeting, Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley told the other commissioners that he wasn’t inclined to approve the closures.
“I have talked to some of the people that use these crossings,” Ridley said. “If we allow the railroad to take them up we will never have them again. For $30,000 I don’t think we should give up two crossings.”
The other commissioners did not comment, but agreed with their votes.
In other business the commissioners:
• heard concerns from a number of neighbors of a man who wanted to build an event venue on his property on Cashtown Road. The man requested that 20 acres in the middle of the property be zoned for conditional use to accommodate the project. Commissioner John Daniel requested the item be tabled so he could look at some information that wasn’t included in the packet the commissioners had received about the project including a traffic study and an economic feasibility study. The other commissioners unanimously agreed. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zoning change be denied.
• approved a resolution of support for the Haralson County Water Authority’s application for a Community Development Block Grant.
• approved allowing the county chairman to go ahead with upgrading the wireless internet at county buildings. The upfront cost is about $11,000 with maintenance fees of $1,100 a month.
• approved an amended resolution for a proposed 1% special purposed local option sales tax for transportation referendum. The current T-SPLOST will end in March. The resolution would allow the county to include a referendum on the March 15 ballot. The original resolution called for the referendum in May.
• held a closed session to discuss a potential real estate transaction but took no action after the session.
