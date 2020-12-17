At their work session on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners discussed an upgrade of the 911-system’s hardware including servers, radio consoles, microphones and keyboards.
Cathy Thompson, director of E-911, said that the current system was installed in 2008 and at the end of next year would no longer be eligible for maintenance agreements. Currently, the county is paying $2,820 a month for a maintenance agreement on the current system.
“My concern is that they wouldn’t be able to find the parts and we wouldn’t have radios,” Thompson said.
Motorola offered to allow the county to upgrade the system for $709,000 payable over two years with no down payment and no interest during that time, Thompson said. The upgrade was included as an expense for the upcoming extension of the special purpose local option sales tax, she said.
“They have financing options, but with the SPLOST, it could be easier to do it this way,” Thompson said.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said that $750,000 was allocated for the project in the new SPLOST beginning in May 2021. That money would accumulate during the life of the six-year SPLOST.
Don Johnson, finance manager for the county, said that if the county paid for the upgrade out of the general fund, it could reimburse the fund with SPLOST proceeds as they come in.
County Clerk Alison Palmer noted that since this is a specialty item that must be compatible with the rest of the E-911 system, it does not have to be bid out, so the commissioners could move forward with the deal quickly.
However, with the Commission not meeting again until January, the other commissioners agreed to send a letter of intent to Motorola until they could formally vote on the deal.
In other business the commissioners,
• discussed a number of upcoming board appointments including one to the Hospital Authority Board, Region 1 EMS board, Western Area Radio Regional System Authority and the Board of Assessors. Ridley asked the commissioners to bring any nominations to the January meeting for consideration.
• heard that the four property owners on Little Circle Road from its intersection with Broad Street to its intersection with Edgar Bell Road have requested its closure.
• thanked outgoing Commissioner Adam Budde for his service over the last year and a half and welcomed Commissioner-elect John Daniel to the board. The Board of Commissioners is still down one member with the seat of deceased commissioner Brad Vines still unfilled.
