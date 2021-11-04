At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson commissioners on approved a second round of bonuses for county employees who have worked through the pandemic.
Governor Brian Kemp approved bonuses for first responders and what he deemed essential personnel. But Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said he felt that all county employees were essential. So the commissioners approved matching the bonuses for the remaining personnel — $1,000 each for full-time staff and $500 each for part-time staff.
“We think it will cost us somewhere in the neighborhood of $125,000,” he said.
The commissioners had approved similar bonuses for all staff last fiscal year, Ridley said.
The commissioners also approved applying for transit grants that pay for approximately half of the county’s transit program or about $120,000 of the approximately $245,000 budget. The county’s portion would be $118,000, said Bruce Poteat, director of transit.
The program takes in about $7,000 a year from riders, he said. They pay $3 for a round trip within Haralson County, $4 for a round trip to a medical facility in Carrollton or $5 for a round trip to Villa Rica.
Poteat said that the program makes between 450 and 500 trips a month, taking people to doctor appointments, shopping or what ever else they might need in Haralson County or to medical facilities in Carroll County.
“We’re a lifeline to a lot of people,” Poteat said. “A lot of elderly’s out there completely by themselves.”
Recently, requests for rides has picked up and the program may need to add another bus, he added. That would increase the budget, Poteat said.
Ridley said that the state had picked up the entire tab for the program for the last 18 months, but that ended in June with fiscal year 2021.
Anyone wishing to use the transit service can call the program at 770-646-2032 no later than 2 p.m. the day before.
“But we’ve only got four drivers so I encourage people to give me as much notice as they can to make sure that we can get them worked in to the rotation,” Poteat said.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved requesting that county facilities on the south side of Macedonia Church Road including the Recreation Department, Animal Control, 911 and the Public Works Department. Annexing into the city would allow quicker law enforcement response since the Buchanan Police Department would be able to respond, Ridley said.
“There’s no negatives to it that we can see,” he said.
County attorney David Mecklin notified the commissioners that Tisinger Vance, the firm where he works also represents Carroll EMC. Since the upcoming broadband project would include both the county and Carroll EMC, he asked for permission to work on their behalf regarding the project. The commissioners agreed.
