At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Commissioners approved a nearly $2 million bid from E.R. Snell Contractor for paving.
The county received four bids for a paving package which should be finished by May 31, 2021, including portions of nine roads. Lithia Springs-based Snell was the lowest bidder at about $1,978,156. The bids ranged from Snell’s $2 million bid to $2.35 million.
The roads to be paved include portions of Payne Milling Drive, Old Highway 100, Eady Road, Jacksonville Road, Poplar Springs, Aldridge Lane and Old Hamilton Mill.
In addition the commissioners approved accepting Augusta-Based Southfire Media’s bid of $4,500 to set up a new website for the county and $4,800 a year thereafter to maintain it. County Clerk Alison Palmer said that because the new website will include the ability to stream the Commission meetings, the county may be able to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to pay for the project.
“Reading the CARES Act information, in order to get your meetings out to more in the public, they mentioned that you could upgrade or create a website,” Palmer said.
In other business the commissioners:
• appointed Tommy Allen to the Haralson County Hospital Board for a three-year term to replace Philip Eidson, whose term had expired.
• reappointed Martha Smith and Lynn Clarke to the Hospital Board for three-year terms.
• held a public hearing concerning the closure of Wagon Wheel Loop Road. The owner, who did not identify himself at the meeting, said that he owns all the property along the road and has had problems with people dumping garbage there. He intends to build a private road and put a fence across the old road. No one spoke in opposition and the commissioners unanimously approved the closure.
• approved a request by the Haralson County Schools to create Internet hot spots for students to use at the county fire stations. The school system will provide the equipment; it just needs to be plugged in at the fire stations, Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley had told the commissioners at their work session.
• approved a budget amendment to close out the county’s fiscal year 2020 budget. The amendment just moves money around and adds in grants received during the year, said Don Johnson, director of finance for the county.
• approved a vendor procedure policy with no changes, but a request from Commissioner David Tarpley that the commissioners be notified of major purchases over $20,000 so that they can speak knowledgeably about them to constituents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.