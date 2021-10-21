In a special meeting following their work session on Tuesday, Haralson County Commission members approved a long-debated information technology contract with Digital Agent for two years.
Digital Agent is the county’s current provider and was the low-bidder in part because it already had the infrastructure in place to serve the county, said Commissioner David Tarpley.
“It seems to be very satisfactory for all departments,” Tarpley said.
He suggested that the contract be extended.
County attorney Avery Jackson said it would be acceptable to have an automatic renewal for another two years.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said he would like to do that.
“By the time you get the bid process done, if we change … it would be another three or four months before we had all the equipment changed and working like it should,” Ridley said.
But they agreed that the contract on the agenda that day would be just the two year contract to be fair to all the bidders.
The new contract will cost a total of $385,930 over the two years, the commissioners said.
The vote had been tabled because the commissioners had not been comfortable with the bid process. Ridley also said that he would prefer a contract longer than two years. However, once the bids were opened, the county attorney David Mecklin recommended that they not rebid the contract since the bids were already part of public record. So the commissioners took some extra time to review the bids and decided to stick with Digital Agent.
The company provides a number of services including internet and phone service, cybersecurity, fax and back-up service, said County Clerk Alison Palmer.
In other business the commissioners:
• after a short closed session approved appointing Holly Ray, currently the assistant director of E911, as the new director effective Jan. 1, 2022. Current Director Cathy Thompson is retiring on Dec. 31, 2021.
• discussed applying for state funding promised by Gov. Brian Kemp to pay full-time “essential workers” $1,000 bonuses. The county could offer the same bonus to all other employees — part-time employees would receive a bonus of $500 — for an estimated $125,000, Palmer said. The county had given retention payments — the equivalent of bonuses — of the same amounts to employees the previous year and it cost $226,000, she said.
• discussed a request by the city of Buchanan to annex county facilities on Macedonia Church Road. The properties on the other side of the road are already within the Buchanan city limits, Ridley said. The change would allow Buchanan police to patrol the properties.
“I don’t see any negatives to it,” he said.
• discussed a possible referendum in May 2022 for farm wineries and distilleries, package sales of distilled spirits and/or Sunday alcohol sales.
