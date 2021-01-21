At a special meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Commissioners approved a bond resolution for the County Schools.
In November, voters approved the continuation of a 1-cent special purpose local option sales tax for education in the county. But the Haralson County Commission is the taxing authority in the county. So the commissioners by state law have to approve levying the 1-cent sales tax for the Haralson County school system.
The system has sold $8 million in bonds to finance it’s SPLOST projects, netting it $9.5 million in proceeds, said Todd Barnes, of Raymond James.
“Because yields are so low,” Barnes said. “They’re (the investors) willing to pay more than the face value of the bond to get that higher income stream.”
Of those proceeds, about $560,000 will be used to pay the interest on the bonds through September 2022, he said. That will leave the school system with $9.146 million to repay. The interest will average .45%, Barnes said.
The system will use about $8.8 million for the projects including a College and Career Academy, a new, safer entrance to the high school and an update of the high school gymnasium.
In addition, commissioners approved the transfer of Haralson Behavioral Health to Highland Rivers Health, a larger Behavioral Health provider. The move will allow the local clinic access to more resources and make it eligible for more state and federal money, Brown said. The federal government is pushing to integrate smaller clinics to create larger entities to serve regions rather than individual communities, Brown said.
Highland Rivers Health serves a 12-county region that already includes Haralson County.
“What the federal government their model is, they want more of the big clinics and less of the smaller ones,” Brown said. “So that their money is more funneled towards the bigger clinics providing bigger services, providing more comprehensive services, providing more crisis-type services.”
Brown said she had been assured that Haralson Behavioral Health would continue doing what it has been doing in its current location, just with more resources at its disposal.
The transfer will take effect with the new fiscal year on July 1, Brown said. Between now and then, the clinic will begin the transition to its new family of clinics.
The county will continue to fund the clinic as it has in the past. Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said the county currently allocates about $90,000 to the clinic each year.
In other business commissioners:
• heard that Bob Birky has resigned his position on the Airport Authority Board as of Jan. 31. The board members recommended Mitch Dennis to finish out Birky’s term, which will end on Dec. 31.
• held an executive session to discuss the purchase of land. The commissioners took no action on their discussion.
