At a work session on Tuesday, with no comment, the Haralson County Chairman opened a public hearing about the budget by asking for questions.
Copies of the $18.6 million proposed budget were available for those attending the meeting to pick up, but there was no discussion about the budget or presentation by the county finance director.
The budget is 6% more than the current $18 million budget. The majority of that increase was found in what was labeled “County Admin” on the budget. That department’s budget increased from about $2.5 million to almost $3 million. The E-911 budget also increased about $90,000 from $1.01 million to $1.1 million.
Other areas of the budget increased slightly or decreased slightly to even out at $495,958 more than the previous year’s projected expenses.
The county is estimating that it will take in about $1 million more in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The majority of that increase is listed as “Government Services,” which increased 147% from $167,750 to $414,647. The county expects to receive about $100,000 more in court fees, about $200,000 more in property taxes, and a slight increase in every service delivery strategy offered except recreation.
The budget shows a deficit of about $600,000. But when questioned, Finance Director Don Johnson said that is because the money is transferred to E-911 to pay its expenses over the year. At the end of the year, the commissioners will be asked to approve a budget amendment to reflect the money added to the E-911 budget.
At an earlier meeting, Ridley had said he believed the proposed budget could mean a millage rate cut for residents.
The commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget at a special meeting at the County Commission office on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The commissioners additionally held an executive session to discuss land acquisition. Some members of the Haralson County Development Authority attended the closed session.
