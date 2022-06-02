At a special meeting on Wednesday, Haralson County commissioners approved a 90-day moratorium for applications to subdivide county properties for residential use.
The moratorium will give the commissioners a chance to review the county ordinances and make sure they reflect the county’s plans future growth, said Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley.
“What we’re going to do our best to look at, is are we happy with the way we’re moving forward with acreage, when people have a subdivision, right?” asked Commissioner Jamie Brown. “Are we going to set certain standards so we get certain kinds of homes, certain kinds of neighborhoods, right?”
Ridley said that was the purpose. He would like to go through the county ordinances dealing with building standards, subdivision requirements and land development to make sure they are in compliance with state laws and with the plans the county has for its future development.
“We don’t want them coming in and building substandard roads, building 100 houses down there,” Ridley said. “Five years later, 100 people want us to take the road over and it’s substandard.”
Commissioner David Tarpley was concerned that the moratorium might affect people wanting to build a home on their property. But Avery Jackson, the county attorney said that wouldn’t be the case.
“It has nothing to do with building permits,” Jackson said. “This is just subdividing land.”
So if a parent wants to divide land among his or her children for the purpose of building homes on it, that will have to wait 90 days, Jackson said.
At this time, there are no completed applications for that purpose with the county, Ridley said.
The commissioners also held a closed session to discuss real estate acquisition after which they took no action.
