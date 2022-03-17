At a special meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Commission members heard from local residents about the state of Windy Lake Road.
Commissioner David Tarpley said that he’d been getting complaints about the condition of the road for some time. The road, just east of Bremen off of U.S. 78, leads to a subdivision. Just off of the highway before the subdivision, is a scrap metal business, B and D Recycling, Tarpley said.
B and D Recycling draws heavy trucks that have torn up the residential road, he said.
“The road is extremely rough for the first 500 to 600 feet,” Tarpley said. “Once you get past that, the road is fine.”
It was not the fault of the business owner, though, he said. Dwayne Stover has been very conscientious about making sure the road is cleaned of any debris from the trucks, Tarpley said. The problem is the road was not built for heavy truck traffic, Tarpley said.
Gary Wade, who has lived on Windy Lake Road for 12 years, agreed.
“The problem is, like you said, the road is not made to carry the weight of those trucks,” Wade said. “It gets worse and worse. … The county comes out and patches it. A few weeks later, the patches are holes again.”
Wade said that section of the road is the only part that needs to be repaved.
But Tarpley believed it might take more than repaving.
“It’s going to take more than just re-topping with more asphalt,” he said. “I would assume, with that type of traffic, heavy traffic, it might have to be ripped out and put a base in there that can support that kind of weight.”
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said he had been out to the site and believed it might also take require that Stover change the driveway to his business.
“It’s not going to work the way it is,” Ridley said.
Terry Edwards, director of maintenance for the county, said the driveway needed a larger radius to accommodate the wider turns that trucks make turning in and out of the drive. He agreed that the road was not built for the truck traffic that is currently driving it.
“We can’t see any way of fixing it without shutting your business down for a few days,” Ridley said.
He asked if Stover would be amenable to that.
“Let’s do it,” Stover said.
In other business the commissioners:
• recognized the county’s Department of Family and Children Services staff during National Social Workers Month.
• recognized Future Farmers of America Week.
• approved hiring Williams and Associates as the engineering firm to design a rail spur at the Industrial Park outside of Buchanan. The county plans to use a $500,000 to $750,0000 Community Development Block Grant to help pay for the project. The grants are awarded based on the number of jobs the project would bring into an area. The prospective business requesting this project would bring in about 50 jobs, said Eric McDonald, president of the Haralson County Development Authority. The company would pay the remainder of the cost of the project, which is estimated at about $1.5 million, he said.
• held a closed session to discuss pending litigation.
• heard that three members of the Planning and Zoning Board are coming to the end of their terms — Robert Smith, Allen Williams and Stanley McCain. The board members are appointed at large, meaning they can be residents anywhere in the county.
