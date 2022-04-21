At their work session on Tuesday, Haralson commissioners heard from staff that a road they had discussed at an earlier meeting urgently needs repair.
Commissioner Jamie Brown had pointed out at the April 5 meeting that the barrier walls on Morgan Road had broken off in a storm some time ago, making the road dangerous for drivers, particularly in the dark.
The commissioners had tasked Public Works Director Terry Edwards with estimating the cost of the repair. But when he inspected the damage, he noticed some possible structural damage, Edwards told the commissioners.
The road was designed with “wing walls” which will break off to protect the integrity of the road, he said.
“What I’m kind of scared of is it causing some structural damage in the concrete box culvert itself,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t have that support, you know that wing wall support.”
Knowing that there was some urgency to the repair, Edwards contacted a number of contractors with requests for an estimate of the work.
“I only had one that was actually willing to meet me and give me a cost estimate,” Edwards said.
That person, who he did not name during the meeting, estimated a cost of about $88,000 with the county doing much of the hauling and handling the traffic control, Edwards said.
The work would take about two to two and a half weeks, he added.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said there are additional complications.
“One of the urgencies of doing this,” Ridley said, “is Morgan Road is on the list to be paved this year and we don’t want to have to dig that road back up.”
The county does have the money available in special purpose local option sales tax for transportation proceeds after paying all its current obligations, he said.
The first T-SPLOST has expired and the county isn’t currently collecting the 1% sales tax, but it will start collecting again in July, Ridley noted. Since they were only meeting for a work session on Tuesday, he requested that the commissioners authorize him to sign the contract to fix the road assuming they would approve the contract at their May meeting.
The commissioners all agreed.
In other business, the commissioners:
• opened bids for fixing the roof of the County Commission office building. The 11 bids were widely spread from a low of $65,725 by Camco to a high of $116,990 by Northside Building. The bids still need to be qualified to determine if they meet all the required specifications advertised by the county, said County Clerk Alison Palmer.
• were informed that Haralson County fire Chief Brian Walker’s term on the Region 1 EMS Board was ending May 30 and they would either need to reappoint him or nominate someone else at the meeting on May 3. The new appointment would be for a three-year term.
• discussed raising the employee meal reimbursements during travel for work from $32 a day to $50 a day, or $10 for breakfast, $15 for lunch and $25 for dinner including gratuities. In addition, they discussed raising the rate of reimbursed mileage from the current 45 cents a mile to the federal rate of 58 cents a mile.
