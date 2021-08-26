The Haralson County Board of Education members unanimously approved a reduced millage rate, the sixth time they have rolled back the rate in the last seven years, the superintendent said.
The school system approved a millage rate of 15.145 — .039 mills less than the 15.607 mills it levied last year. The school system was able to approve the reduced rate because the tax digest has increased, Superintendent Jerry Bell said.
“The roll back is not very big,” Bell said. “Even though we’ve had pretty tremendous growth over the past few years in property values, [the tax assessor’s office] decided to leave the value of a square foot ... at a, I think, a 2019 [value].”
The millage rate is the multiplier that is used along with the taxable fair market value of a property to figure the property tax the owner will be charged. So, if the total fair market value of the properties in a tax district go up, a tax levying body can choose to roll back the millage rate to receive the same amount of tax proceeds as it did the year before.
In this case, even with the rolled back rate, the school system should take in more than it did last year. The system estimated it will receive $8.94 million in property tax revenue, an increase of $172,496 or just under 2%.
According to the tax history provided by the school system the board rolled back the millage rate in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and now 2021. In 2019 it maintained the same millage rate to keep the just over 3% increase in property tax revenue it expected to receive.
In other business board members:
- approved purchasing luxury vinyl tile for $148,000 to replace carpeting in the system’s fine arts and media centers. The system received four bids ranging from $292,473 to $148,000. Smith’s Floor Coverings was the low bidder.
- approved a resolution that declared the board’s intention to create its own police force of school resource officers rather than using Haralson County Sheriff’s deputies. Currently the school system has a contract with the Sheriff’s Office to provide up to school resource officers, although they only have four, Bell said. The contract for four officers costs $180,647. To hire five school resource officers would cost the system $391,379. In addition there would be an up front cost for equipment including uniforms, vests, guns and ammunition for another $129,300. The equipment costs could be paid from special purchase local option sales tax proceeds, Bell said. The salary and benefits would be paid with federal funds, he said. The school system will have to apply to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Chiefs Association to create it’s police force. Safety Director John Daniel who is a certified police officer, would act as the chief of the police department, Bell said.
