Haralson County Board of Education members approved 4-1 levying a rolled-back millage rate of 15.184, down from 15.6 mills.
Board Chairman Martha Smith cast the no-vote, saying she was worried that rolling back the millage rate might cause problems for the system in the long-term.
In Georgia, local governing bodies are required to estimate what millage rate would raise approximately the same revenue as the previous year. That rate is called the rolled-back millage rate. If the governing authority decides to go with a larger millage rate than the rolled-back rate, it needs to hold public hearings to allow the public to comment on the tax increase.
Superintendent Jerry Bell told the board members that the system received a cut in state funding this school year.
“We expect a bigger decrease in state revenues next year,” he said. “May or may not happen. We’ll wait and see what happens there. We don’t know until that comes, but that’s what we’re being told.”
The school system used its reserve funds to help make up the cuts this year. Rolling back the rate means a loss of revenue that potentially could help the system if it sees a bigger cut next year, Bell said.
Additionally, the system gets equalization funds — money that the state allocates to systems that don’t bring in as much money as others in the state. When a system consistently rolls back the millage rate, the equalization could be decreased, he said. The system received $4.4 million in equalization funding this year, said Angie Campbell, school finance officer.
With those caveats, Bell recommended rolling back the millage rate to 15.184.
“I’m not for a rollback,” Smith said. “In the future it could mean more damage to our students with the loss of programs and the possibility of loss of personnel.”
Board member Mike Benefield said he was comfortable with the rollback, though. The system was able to absorb the current cuts, he said. Additionally, the November ballot will ask voters to continue the special purpose local option sales tax for education, he said. Rolling back the millage rate demonstrates to the voters that the board is careful with the taxpayer money, Benefield said.
The school system has rolled back it’s millage rate four of the last five years. Last year, the system levied the same millage rate it levied in 2018, netting the school system an additional $231,010 that year or 2.72%. This year with the rolled-back rate of 15.184, the system will see an increase of $272,261 or 3.1%.
In other business, board members:
• approved board policies including student safety, student records and first aid. There were no changes to the policies, Smith said.
• approved possible overnight trips for GHSA state tournaments.
• accepted a bid from Yancey Bus for a 2021 Blue Bird 72-passenger bus. The bus will cost $93,665 of which the state will pay $77,200 and the system will pay $16,445.
