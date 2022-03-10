Haralson County Board of Education members on Monday recognized student Brayden Whitman for his quick thinking when his caregiver had a health emergency.
Whitman’s parents, Michael and Mae Whitman, owners of Crossroads Restaurant in Tallapoosa, often hired the caregiver, who is also a paraprofessional at West Haralson Elementary School, to watch Brayden and his brother when they had to work at the restaurant, said Assistant Superintendent Benjie Cole.
One Saturday night in January, Whitman recognized that his caregiver was in medical distress; but he didn’t panic, Cole said.
“He immediately called his mother and his father and then, called 911,” Cole said. “Ultimately, Brayden’s quick response helped save one of West Haralson’s staff members’ lives and kept him and his brother safe until someone could arrive.”
Cole hung a medal on the fourth grade West Haralson Elementary School student’s neck, thanked him and sent him on to shake hands with each of the school board members.
The board members congratulated him on his heroism.
“Congratulations,” said Board member James Watson. “Great job.”
In other business the board members:
• tabled a change in a board policy regarding awarding units and transfer credits that would change the definition of an accredited school, home school programs and non traditional education centers. The change will be posted for public comment and presented to the board for a vote at their April 12 meeting.
• approved seven overnight field trip requests including the senior trip to Universal Studios, FFA camps and the FFA convention in Macon, Georgia.
• approved a number of board policies without change including employee leave and absences, employee tobacco use, and criminal background checks.
• approved facility use requests with fee exemptions for a puppet show for system third graders at Haralson County High School and a benefit at West Haralson Elementary School for HCHS student Chase Holloway who was diagnosed with cancer.
• declared a number of nonfiction books surplus. The books will be donated to area libraries, said Superintendent Jerry Bell.
• heard that the teachers and staff of Buchanan Primary and Buchanan Elementary schools did a great job keeping Buchanan Primary School students calm the week before during an evacuation due to a carbon monoxide leak in the school. The students were taken to Buchanan Elementary School until it was safe to go back to the primary school.
• heard the system received $450,000 from the federal Educational Connectivity Fund for the purchase of 2,000 Chromebooks. The system will have to purchase the extended warranties, bags and other accessories for the Chromebooks, said Zac Crosby, director of Technology for the system.
• received gifts and thank you cards from students and school staff in honor of Board of Education Appreciation month.
• heard that each of the system schools had chosen a teacher of the year: Chandel Lanier from Tallapoosa Primary, Meagan Richardson from West Haralson Elementary, Ryan Williams from Buchanan Primary, Kristi Gilley from Buchanan Elementary, Samm Dixon from Haralson County Middle and Gale Brown from Haralson County High. The teachers of the year will be vetted and one will be chosen as the system teacher of the year.
• after a closed session, approved a number of unnamed personnel decisions.
