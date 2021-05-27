The Haralson County Board of Education held its first budget hearing Thursday for a proposed about $44.5 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
Angie Campbell, chief finance officer for Haralson County Schools, said the budget was based on local tax estimates derived from averaging the last three years of local tax revenue, and including a small increase because representatives at the Tax Commissioner’s office said they expected a small increase in the tax digest this year.
“When we talk about an increase, that’s an increase due to evaluations,” Supt. Jerry Bell told the board members, “not an increase that you all created in a [millage rate] increase.”
The income from state sources already had been disclosed by the state, Campbell said. The system is slated to receive an increase over the current fiscal year.
“We were kind of concerned last year when we presented the budget, because we thought we were going to be in a deficit,” Campbell said.
Because of concern about the pandemic and how it would affect the economy, the state had started off the fiscal year cutting allocations. Haralson County received a 14% cut. However, state and local revenues never took the hit officials were expecting, and the finances worked out well for the school system, Campbell said.
The system ended the fiscal year 2020 with an estimated $5,790,257 general fund balance and she estimated it would end fiscal year 2021 with a $5,824,475 fund balance. The special purpose local option sales tax for education fund is estimated to end the year
Under the proposed budget, the system will spend nearly 66% of its budget for instruction, Campbell said.
The system is a charter school system and is no longer required to follow the state’s public school guideline of spending 65% or more on instruction, said Superintendent Jerry Bell. However, he added the system still does keep its spending in that range.
“We agree with that,” Bell said.
Another about 8% of the proposed budget will be spent for maintenance and operations, about 7% for school administration, and about 6% for transportation.
The proposed budget does not include federal emergency funding related to the pandemic, Campbell said.
“Those will be a work in progress,” she said. “We’re still getting guidelines for those grants.”
That funding will also come with very specific requirements for spending, Campbell said.
The system is expecting about $11 million over three years in that type of emergency funding, Bell said.
Some of that money will go toward summer school. In an effort to reduce learning losses caused by reduced classroom time due to the pandemic, the system will be offering summer school at the primary school level and at the high school level. There will be no charge for the extra class time.
The school system is required to host two public hearings for the budget before voting on it at a meeting, said Superintendent Jerry Bell. The second budget hearing is scheduled for June 8 at 5:30 p.m. The Board plans to vote on the budget at a meeting that same night beginning at 6 p.m.
The board members also went into a lengthy closed session after which Board Chairwoman Martha Smith announced that Bell had received a “perfect” evaluation and he would receive a three-year contract. Then the board members approved a number of unnamed personnel recommendations by Bell.
Revenue:
Local taxes 9,090,640
Other local sources 573,300
State sources 26,794,382
Grants 2,592,205
E-SPLOST 2,040,000
School Nutrition 2,181,730
Other sources 75
Total 43,272,332
Expenditures
General Fund 36,377,804
Facility/Acquisition and Construction 3,500,000 (includes E-SPLOST revenue from FY 2021)
Debt Service 45,300
School Nutrition 1,974,969
Grant disbursements 2,592,205
Total $44,490,278
