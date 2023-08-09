The Haralson County Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss the highlights and new innovations coming into the new school year.
To kick off the new year, 38 new teachers have been hired with eight whom are recent college graduates. To ensure new hires have the smoothest transition with regard to school policies, procedures, and expectations the district provides a mentor-mentee program with veteran teachers.
In addition, test scores have improved since 2019 with the Haralson County district outperforming neighboring school systems in the Regional Education Service Agencies (RESA) rankings. In the five years running up to 2023, the district has surpassed approximately eight to ten school systems.
Each grade is shown in the green region, indicating that there has been improvement, out of the 24 possible score areas in the last five years, 19 have been improved.
“ELA was more of our bigger concerns when I came in this role and it makes me proud every single grade level is green,” said Haralson County High School Principal Benjie Cole.
In comparison to previous times within the last few years, Haralson County has also made a significant improvement in catching and exceeding above the state average in ELA, Math, Science, and Social Studies.
Additionally, students can now enjoy fresh produce from local farmers within a 400 mile radius of Haralson County Schools thanks to the new selection and participation with the Georgia Local Foods for Schools Pilot Program.
Transportation is also improving with the “here comes the bus” parent portal app, allowing parents to track their students and view the buses arrival. Transportation receives around 1000 riders every year and small difficulties are continuing to be worked out in order to provide a smooth process for everyone. Some riders may not appear in the portal until they are in the routing system, which updates every 24 hours.
If necessary, a new plan has been put in place to improve traffic at Haralson County Middle Schools. A total amount of 710 hours of training has been completed by officers between Jan. and May of this year, with the state minimum being 160 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.