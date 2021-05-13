Haralson BOE honors teacher of the year

Haralson County Board of Education members recognized the school district’s teacher of the year at their meeting on Tuesday.
Ashley Padgett, a special education teacher at Buchanan Elementary School, has taught in the system for 14 years.
“She is just a quiet, positive force that’s making magic happen everyday,” said Buchanan Elementary Principal Ethelyn Johnson. “Any teacher that she works with, they love to have her in the classroom. She can work with any student, any level of student.”
Every school year, a teacher of the year is chosen from each of the schools in the system and the district teacher of the year is chosen from among them. The teachers are nominated by their peers and then chosen by their peers at the school level. Then a panel of school system administrators and office staff observe each school’s teacher of the year in action to choose the district teacher of the year.
“One thing we found through this process is that she is an example of what most, if not all, of our teachers should be,” Superintendent Jerry Bell said. “What came from every one of the people who observed her was just how good she is and her care and her love that she puts in to her job and what she does for students everyday.”
Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley said he was impressed with the instruction she gave her students.
“If every special education kid was given that level of instruction all day everyday, we wouldn’t have any problems,” Ridley said. “We could really change the world.”
Padgett is a graduate of the University of West Georgia and began teaching in the Haralson County schools immediately after graduation. Her specialty is reading, Johnson said.
She is the mother of three young boys, all students in the Haralson County school system.
The teachers at Buchanan Elementary arranged a surprise announcement including Padgett’s family earlier in the day at the school, Johnson said. It was easy to see that the system made the right choice, she added.
“When the faculty was as excited as she was, then that lets you know, that’s the right person,” Johnson said.
The system teacher of the year will represent the school system in a statewide teacher of the year selection.
She is proud to have Padgett representing the system, Johnson added.
The individual school teachers of the year were: Lindsey Griggs, of Buchanan Primary School, Tiffany Bridges, of Tallapoosa Primary School, Padgett, of Buchanan Elementary School, Tonya Thompson, of West Haralson Elementary School, Halley Wade, of Haralson County Middle School, and Shane Fountain, of Haralson County High School.
In other business board members:
• approved a number of board policies including public participation at board meetings, special board meetings and policy development. There were no changes to the policies said Board Chairwoman Martha Smith.
• after a closed session, approved a number of unnamed personnel recommendations made by the superintendent.
• heard that an unmarked water line had been damaged during construction at Haralson County High School. It was quickly fixed, said Stacy Gilbert, director of facilities.
• heard that the school system’s nutrition program was recognized for using at least 20% of Georgia-grown food in its meals.
• heard that Donna Baggett will become the new director of School Nutrition. Current Director Pepper Moon is retiring after 31 years in various roles with the school system.
• heard from Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley that the school system had passed its Cognia review, which updates its accreditation. The system scored a 358 out of 400. The average score is 273 to 278, Ridley told the board members.
