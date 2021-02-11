The Haralson County Board of Education on Tuesday approved a couple of technology purchases for the schools, one that would complete a five-year effort to outfit every classroom with interactive smart panels.
Zac Crosby, director of technology for the system, requested the purchase of 54 of the panels with special purpose local option sales tax revenue. The system settled on Clear Touch panels sold in Georgia by Solutionz, Crosby said. Those would cost $225,000.
Additionally, the system will be purchasing 27 of the panels with Title funds that are not something the Board members needed to approve separately, Crosby said. Those funds are handled internally, he said. With this purchase, all of the system’s approximately 237 classrooms will be equipped with the panels, Crosby said.
“The smart panels that these will be replacing are between seven- to 10-years old,” Crosby said.
Superintendent Jerry Bell recommended the purchase saying that the SPLOST has been strong and the system can afford to make the final purchase now.
Additionally, the board approved purchasing 850 Dell-3100 Chromebooks for the system elementary students. The board approved purchasing them from ACP, the lowest of three bidders, for $229,500. That purchase will also be made with SPLOST proceeds.
The elementary-school Chromebooks are the oldest in the system at about six-years old, Crosby said. The purchase will “refresh the technology,” he said.
“They’re going to replace the ones that they currently have, the Lenovo 21s and Lenovo 22s,” Crosby said. “Now that we’ve reached the point where we’re on that cycle where everybody’s getting replaced on the five-year plan, the elementary school is next one.”
After this purchase, the high school Chromebooks will be the oldest in the system and next in line for replacement, he said.
In other business:
• board members approved a number of policies including those for checking accounts, salary deductions, purchase orders and contracts and the employee wellness program. Board chairwoman Martha Smith said there were no changes to the policies.
• declared surplus seven buses, three of which were no longer running, and one truck so that they could be disposed of by the Transportation Department. The last time the department sold old buses it raised about $27,000 said John Daniel, director of Transportation.
• approved a request by the Buchanan Beautification Committee to use the Buchanan Elementary School ball fields on April 3 for a Community Easter Egg Hunt for no charge.
• recognized the school system’s Spelling Bee winners including District winner Priscilla Ash, of Haralson County Middle School, and District runner up Harlie Knott, of West Haralson Elementary School.
• after a closed session, approved several unnamed personnel recommendations.
