The Haralson County Board of Education unanimously approved $2,000 retention-contract signing supplements for employees.
Both state and federal agencies suggested the supplements as a use for some of the federal COVID stimulus funding schools received said Superintendent Jerry Bell.
“A requirement if you’re going to do it — it has to be for the purpose of retention,” Bell said.
Staff members who sign annual contracts would receive the bonus after they sign, he said. Staff members who don’t typically sign a contract would be asked to sign a contract of sorts expressing their commitment to stay for the upcoming school year, he added
If the employees do not stay the entire year, they would be expected to return the entire supplement, he said.
Retiring employees will receive a $2,000 continuity of services supplement, Bell added.
Typically the contracts are signed in April, but the system is moving the signing date to February, he added.
The supplements will be paid with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from federal COVID stimulus funding.
In other business board members:
• recognized Haralson County Middle School student Christopher Norris, this year’s spelling bee champion.
• heard from Kyle Williams, CEO of SyncGlobal, that although the partnership with Carroll EMC to bring broadband to rural areas of Haralson County was not awarded in the first round of grants, there are still more chances to win the funding.
• approved a number of board policies including those regulating checking accounts, special use of buses, and bids and quotations with no changes.
• heard the system police force has made 21 home visits. The visits are made in response to truancy, discipline problems, signs that students are not getting what they need from home. These are things that in the past would have been turned over to local law enforcement, Bell said.
• heard the system officers have completed 12 hours of their annual training. They are required to finish 20 hours of training a year.
• after a closed session approved a number of unnamed personnel decisions.
The next scheduled board meeting is March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.