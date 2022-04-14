Haralson Board of Education members approved the purchase of 2,000 Chromebooks from ACP CreativeIT for $568,000.
Almost 80% of the purchase will be paid with a grant award from the federal Educational Connectivity Fund.
“The ECF will only cover the cost of the device,” said Zac Crosby, director of technology for the school system. “It won’t cover the cost of the Google Chrome licenses that the teachers need to be able to connect up to Google Classroom. It also doesn’t include the extended warranty that we really need for when these things get broken or whatever.”
Crosby said those would cost $118,000. The board members agreed to pay those expenses with the system’s sales tax proceeds.
That is not to be confused with special purpose local option sales tax for education, which is a special 1% tax that local voters approved by referendum.
In other business the board members:
• tabled a policy dealing with family medical leave act and parental leave. The changes would include defining what events will qualify for paid parental leave, and what will happen after an employee uses up all medical leave but is still too sick to come back to work.
• approved a number of policies without change including professional personnel evaluations, professional personnel vacation, professional personnel sick leave bank and arrangement for substitutes.
• after a closed session, approved a number of unnamed personnel decisions.
• recognized Charlotte Wright, a custodian at Buchanan Primary School, for her strong work ethic, sunny disposition and her positive support of the children at the school.
