At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Board of Education members approved a resolution that would change the board members compensation from $50 a meeting to $250 a month.
Superintendent Jerry Bell told the Board members in attendance of their monthly meeting, Martha Smith, Kendall Robinson and Brenda Henderson, at $50 a meeting, their compensation was very low when compared to other local elected bodies and boards of education across the state.
The board members typically have one meeting a month ($50), but can have more at certain times of the year. For instance, they held three meetings in July ($150) and have two currently scheduled for August ($100).
“This is very minimal, to say the least for your time and your effort ” Bell said. “You do a tremendous job and a lot of times they don’t see the effort that you put in as far as being at function, the texts and emails that I send and ask for your opinion or what your thoughts are and what not before they ever come here.”
In addition, the board members attend annual training and conferences to keep up to date with education issues in the state and the nation.
Bell suggested the change to a per month check of $250, rather than a per meeting check.
The Board’s approval of the resolution is just the first step in changing the compensation. The resolution will have to be approved by the Georgia State Legislature before it can be enacted, Bell told the board members. He said that Rep. Tyler Paul Smith has agreed to present the legislation for the school system.
If approved by the legislators, the change could go in effect probably in July 2022, Bell said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Board is a public hearing for the millage rate on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
In other business board members:
- authorized Bell to negotiate a lease with the Haralson County Veterans Association for property behind the old Tallapoosa School. The Association hopes to build the West Georgia Military Museum and Education Center on the property.
- approved an annual field trip to Florida for Middle School students in January with the understanding that it could be cancelled at a later date to protect the health of students.
- approved a number of board policies including Safety, First Aid, Child Abuse and Neglect. Board Chairwoman Martha Smith said there were no changes to the policies.
- postponed a vote on the purchase of luxury vinyl tile to replace carpeting in the system schools’ media and fine arts centers. The project would be paid with federal funds awarded to protect children from the coronavirus, Bell told the board members. Carpeting can apparently host the virus, he said. Board member Brenda Henderson had some questions about the durability and style of the product and since the board already had a meeting scheduled for the following week, the members decided to vote after getting the answers to her questions.
- recognized Coach Darron Edwards, who was named 2020-2021 Georgia Northwest Region Coach of the Year by Positive Athlete, an organization that celebrates athletes and coaches who give back to their community.
- recognized Buchanan Primary School Principal Katrina Smith, who was assistant principal last school year, for being named National Outstanding Assistant Principal by National Association of Elementary School Principals.
