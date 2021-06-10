The Haralson County Board of Education members on Tuesday approved a $44.5 million fiscal year 2022 budget.
The board members hosted the second public hearing for the budget and then approved it during their regular meeting later that evening. The approved budget does not include federal emergency funding awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. A budget for that money will be presented at a later date, said Angie Campbell, finance director for the school system.
After the meeting, Campbell said the budget includes drawing on the special purpose local option sales tax revenues that the system has received in the past for capital projects. She estimated that the E-SPLOST fund balance will be about $4.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2021.
The system will spend nearly 66% of its budget on education.
The budget reflects an increase in property tax revenue, but is not based on an increased millage rate, said Superintendent Jerry Bell.
“That is just because the value of property in Haralson County continues to rise,” Bell said. “That means the total value of the (property tax) digest has gone up, which generates additional taxes for us.”
In other business the board members:
- approved an overnight field trip for the FFA from July 6-8.
- approved a change in the policy for employee leave and absences to reflect new legislation allowing three weeks of paid leave for employees the adoption or birth of a baby.
- approved a Board Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest policy identical to the State Board of Education policy adopted in 2010.
- approved a copier contract with low-bidder, Columbus-based Ricoh Office Systems. The five-year contract will cost the system $76,009 a year. The company is the same one the school system is already working with, said Zac Crosby, director of technology for the system.
- approved a waiver that will allow the system to compensate employees who have accumulated the maximum amount of personal days for up to eight days beyond the maximum. Board Member James Watson said he didn’t think employees should be penalized if they haven’t been able to take their days off because of the pandemic. The employees will be paid for the days in June.
- recognized Tara Robinson, lead school nurse for the school system, for her work and the work of her department over the school year. She presented a summary of the year including a total of 33,953 clinic visits and phone calls.
- after a closed session to discuss personnel and real estate approved a number of unnamed personnel recommendations.
approved selling the old Waco School to the Blake House for $125,000. The organization has been renting the property for years, but approached the system about purchasing the property about a year ago, Bell told the board members. The system attorney said the organization would have to purchase the property for fair market value. An appraisal of the property estimated it was worth between $100,000 and $150,000.
Local taxes 9,090,640
Other local sources 573,300
State sources 26,794,382
Grants 2,592,205
E-SPLOST 2,040,000
School Nutrition 2,181,730
Other sources 75
Total 43,272,332
Expenditures
General Fund 36,377,804
Facility/Acquisition and Construction 3,500,000 (includes E-SPLOST funds leftover from FY 21)
Debt Service 45,300
School Nutrition 1,974,969
Grant disbursements 2,592,205
Total $44,490,278
