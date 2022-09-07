Haralson County’s Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday began with an executive session and ended with some debate over spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
But first, the board handled millage business.
With all members present except Jon Daniels, the board held a public hearing on its millage rate, approved the rate of 9.642 mills or nine dollars and sixty-four point two cents ($9.642) per one thousand dollars of taxable property of the unincorporated area of Haralson County down from 10.1 in 2021. The tax rate for the incorporated areas of Bremen, Buchanan, Tallapoosa, Temple, and Waco of Haralson County shall be hereby at 9.642 mills or nine dollars and sixty-four point two cents ($9.642) per one thousand dollars of taxable property.
In addition and foregoing levy, an additional education tax was approved for Haralson County schools, of 14.548 mills ($14.548) per one thousand dollars of taxable property for 2022.
Recreation services increased by .518 mills ($.518) per one thousand dollars of taxable property as did Fire Special Service District tax of 1.622 mills ($1.622) per one thousand dollars of taxable property in the unincorporated area and Tallapoosa for the purpose of funding the Fire Services in these districts.
An additional Fire Special Service District tax of 4.112 mills ($4.112) per one thousand dollars of taxable property was also levied in Buchanan, Waco, and Temple for the purpose of funding the Fire Services in these districts.
Sanitation Special Service District tax of .483 mills ($.483) per one thousand dollars of taxable property was implemented in the unincorporated area, Buchanan, and Waco for the purpose of funding the Sanitation Services in these districts.
Commissioner Jamie Brown asked about the increase in recreation. Commission Chairman Ridley’s reply was the citing of not only the increase in cost of equipment but participation from approximately 200 pre-pandemic to nearly 1,200 participants currently which not only increases demand for equipment, but also for workers to officiate games and other duties around the parks.
The board approved the purchase of one fire truck with ARPA funds at the cost of $435,065 and tabled the purchase of ambulances and vehicles for the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department.
In other business, the board approved the increase of members of the Board of Assessors from three to five. The board tabled annexation of property in Buchanan for an RV park.
Ridley suggested with board approval to table employee raise and bonuses in lieu of department head evaluations of each employee.
The board also approved the modification of a moratorium they put in place last month on the acceptance of subdivision applications.
