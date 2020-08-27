Fifteen years ago in July, the brand new Haralson County Animal Control building in Buchanan opened its doors for the first time and on Thursday, the department celebrated the anniversary with a lunch and tour.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve done here,” said Jackie Brown director of the shelter.
The county built the facility as a special purpose local option sales tax project, said Alison Palmer, Haralson County clerk.
“There was a lot of public outcry for it,” Palmer said. “We really had a whole lot of strays.”
Animal Control has taken care of a lot of the problem, she said. They do a great job picking up the strays and getting them adopted or rescued, Palmer added.
The building has been freshly painted and is looking clean and bright for the anniversary, Brown said. It’s one of the ways she tries to make coming to the animal shelter a pleasant experience. People do notice.
Shannon Hicks, of Polk County, visits rural shelters on a regular basis to take pictures of the animals and send them out to rescue organizations that might be interested in picking them up. Her work is one reason that nearly 600 of the animals that came through the Haralson County shelter were rescued in 2019, Brown said.
Going to some of the shelters is traumatizing because of the smell and conditions, Hicks said.
“I don’t mind coming here,” she said. “It’s so clean and nice. When you have people being friendly it helps, too.”
Haralson County Animal Control started out with nine employees and Brown; Brown is the last remaining member of the original crew, she said. The crew may be much smaller today at four, but they get a lot done. Last year, they answered 1,098 calls and took in 1,010 animals. Of those, 593 were rescued, 199 were adopted and 120 were reclaimed.
The office will pick up stray dogs, cats and livestock such as cows and horses. The office keeps a livestock register so they can return the large animals to the owners quickly, Brown said.
“As long as you can find it on a farm, we deal with it,” said Spencer Ward, road officer and the newest member of the crew with just two months on the job.
But no wildlife, Brown added. She had to decline a call just that day to pick up squirrels, she said, shaking her head.
The office also handles bite complaints — any bite that draws blood has to be reported to animal control — and will even hold a pet for a person who is unable to care for it temporarily, she said.
“Say for instance if somebody goes to the hospital tonight and there’s nobody take care of their dog, we bring it in,” Brown said. “Assistant deputies if they call and say, ‘There’s been a wreck on 78, there’s two dogs in the car,’ then we go up there and pick those dogs up and keep them until the owners can reclaim them.”
Adoption and donations:
Strays that come in to the shelter are available for adoption after 72 hours. The shelter will give puppies a parvo shot. The new owner has a month to spay or neuter their new pet and get them a rabies shot. The cost for adoption is $25. The shelter does have some free adoption promotions throughout the year, Brown said.
The shelter is always in need of donations of old towels and blankets, newspapers, pet food, Brown said. Cash donations are also welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.