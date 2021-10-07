Haralson Alliance draws crowd to fight landfill

A grass roots effort to stop a proposed landfill from coming to Haralson County drew dozens of people to a meeting at the Dogwood Chapel at Miller’s Funeral Home in Tallapoosa on Monday.
Close to 100 people, including State Representative Tyler Paul Smith, filled the pews in the chapel to hear what the future might hold in the fight against the landfill — especially how they could help. The Haralson Alliance for Responsible Waste Management hosted the meeting and Johnny Wright, one of the group’s five-member Steering Committee, led the program.
More than 600 people have signed the Alliance’s petition on their website and more than 500 people have signed up for text notifications about the landfill, Wright told the group.
“This is a very important issue for this community,” Wright said.
Solid Solutions, a development company has amassed 2,047 acres, 300 of which it proposes to use as a landfill. The property will stretch from Interstate 20 almost to U.S. 78. It would also include buffer from the local homes and an industrial park.
“Their plan calls for initially 300 acres of this to be used as a landfill, which would be the largest by far in the state of Georgia,” Wright said. “[It] would be more than 40% more than the current largest landfill.”
Solid Solutions submitted an application for the project on Sept. 22. The application was sent for review to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. The NWGRC has 30 days to review the application and its potential impact on the county with a possible extension of 30 days. It will then send the results of an impact study to the county, Wright said. Then, the rezoning process in the county will start probably sometime in November.
The Alliance believes that any of the benefits that the landfill might bring the community are far outweighed by the negative effects, he said. For instance, the host fee revenues would be offset by diminished property values, and a reticence by businesses to settle near a landfill.
“What business owner want to run their businesses right next to a landfill?” Wright said, adding, “That doesn’t even include, there’s no price that can be put on the negative health impacts and the harmful environmental impacts.”
It is the Alliance’s plan to put in the hands of the county’s Zoning Board members and the Haralson County Commissioners evidence that will allow them to deny the rezoning the project would require, Wright said.
“What we have to do as a community and as a group is provide solid, documentable evidence for our commissioners to say and to vote no,” Wright said. “And not to just base their no-vote on opinions.”
The group needs that no-vote, said Tom Crawford, who was passing out information to the residents. That puts the burden on Solid Solutions to offer something that would overturn the vote, Crawford said.
“Unpopular as that is, landfill is a legitimate business,” Crawford said.
To that end, the group has hired attorney Don Stack of the Atlanta environmental law firm Stack and Associates. Stack came highly recommended, but he is expensive, Wright said. So the group has been taking donations.
Despite a question from the audience, Wright declined to say how much the group has collected or how much the group might need to fund the case that they fully expect to go to court, saying that there may be people who are not on their side in the audience. But he did say that the group had raised enough to pay Stack’s retainer fees.
“I moved out here to die here,” said the audience member who asked about the cost. “I bought my piece of land to stay here. Now I want to know if I need to sell and move the hell off.”
“Hang in there,” the audience answered.
A Gold Creek Subdivision resident was concerned about her property value.
“That’s practically my backyard,” she said.
Another woman was concerned about the wildlife in the area.
After Solid Solutions submitted its application for the project, Stack and his team began reviewing the proposal and the supporting documents for problems, Wright said. He may not find any glaring problems, but if Stack can find a lot of little ones, it may be enough to sway a judge, Wright added.
In the meantime, he urged the people to go to the alliance’s website to sign up for text notifications and to sign the petition as well as call the County Commission Office to take the phone survey. The group also passed out donation cards to everyone in the audience to help fund the fight.
Wright also told the people it was very important to go to the Haralson County Commission meetings to let the commissioners know how they feel about the landfill proposal.
Dee Perry, a Carroll County resident who has been involved in fighting zoning changes before, said not to underestimate how important it is for the commissioners to know their constituents care about the issue.
“Numbers matter,” Perry said. “We blew our Board of Commissioners away when we came to the first meeting all in red shirts and we were asked to stand up. We filled the hallway. We filled the yard.”
But Wright noted that the residents should be courteous when speaking to the commissioners.
“We urge you to, in a nice way — it’s OK if you’re very passionate about this, but we don’t want you to be ugly to anybody or attack anybody about it — but just in a passionate, friendly, Southern hospitality way, let them know that you do not support this landfill,” Wright said.
He also told them that they had to be careful not to force the Zoning Board members and commissioners to make a statement about how they plan to vote on the proposal.
The Zoning Board and the commissioners are acting as a quasi-judicial board and must take all information into account before making a decision, Wright said. They must give a fair hearing to both sides, he said. That’s part of the process.
Rep. Smith said after the meeting that he and Sen. Jason Anavitarte had introduced legislation that would restrict where new landfills could be built in the state. Among other things, House Bill 557 would limit new landfills to being built outside of a 50-mile radius of existing landfills. It would also completely ban landfills within two miles of a groundwater recharge area. Currently the law allows lined landfills within that two miles. If passed, the bill would also limit the size of new landfills to 100 acres.
The bill was introduced in the last session, but will still be alive in the next session, Smith said.
