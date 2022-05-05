My mother earned that title when she was 17 years old. I know for certain she was a better mother at 17 than I would have been at that young age.
In the hills of Kentucky being a young mother was quite common. She and my dad married while he was in college and she still had two years of high school to finish. The plan was for her to complete her education at the local high school in Grayson, Kentucky, while my dad attended Kentucky Christian College. But when she became pregnant they would not allow her to finish the year. (She finished high school by correspondence — the old fashioned version of online school.)
Two years later my next brother was born and then two years after that, me. A girl, finally a girl, one congratulation card read. Then, my mom decided to enroll in nursing school. She found out she was pregnant with baby brother and had to drop out.
By contrast I had our first child at 30. I felt very old. I had our second child at 32 and I felt ancient. Now 32 seems very young to me; but then I thought my most useful years were behind me. What little we know at that age.
Being a mother is an enormous responsibility. I doubt anyone (no matter how prepared you are) fully understands what it’s all about when they hear that first cry in the delivery room. There are mothers, and then there are mothers. You know what I mean. Some women take to mothering even before they are a mother. Others never really manage to learn the skill. Kids often suffer as a result of bad mothering. Hopefully someone else — a grandmother, teacher, aunt, kind neighbor, friend’s mother — helps make up the deficit.
My mother, typical of her generation, did not work outside the home while we were still living there. She worked plenty, just not for pay. Four kids, being a preacher’s wife, cooking, cleaning, making our clothes, working in the garden, puttin’ food by — the list could be endless.
She is a loving woman. Everyone likes her. She is not, however, a snuggly kind of mother. She can easily tell us what for when we need it — even now.
I am proud to say that she did eventually end up going to nursing school. When my baby brother was a junior in college, she applied to the Carroll Technical School. In a circle of life kind of thing, another student had to drop out because she found out she was pregnant and didn’t accept the slot so my mother, at 50, began nursing school. She did well and finished at the top of her class. We were as proud of her as she had been of all our accomplishments in school. She worked as a nurse for a while but I believe she wanted to prove to herself that she could accomplish the goal, not that she had a burning desire to work.
My mother is a great grandmother. I mean she was a super grandmother. She recorded herself reading children’s books for our kids while we lived on the opposite side of the world — literally. She organized a Granny Gram, a sort of round robin letter that a grandchild received, added on to and mailed to the next kid. This kept the cousins in touch with each other even though they were separated by many miles. She is a great-grandmother, too, with 20 great-grands and counting.
When we are together, we tease my parents that the crazy bunch is all their fault. And truly it is. If they hadn’t fallen madly in love at a young age who knows what our family might be today.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. And Happy Mother’s Day to all those who have endured labor and delivery.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.