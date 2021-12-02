Starting in January of 1981, vocalist/keyboardist Daryl Hall and vocalist/guitarist John Oates released a string of hit singles that started an avalanche of songs across multiple platinum-selling albums. Their brand of Rhythm and Blues with a Pop-Rock edge became ubiquitous, yet it always sounded enjoyable to my ears. Equally entertaining were their promotional music videos making them one of the most recognizable duos in 1980s popular culture.
Hall’s blue-eyed soul lead vocals and in-your-face performance style were effectively supported by the mustachioed, guitar-wielding Oates. They appeared to be serenading the viewer and having a blast at the same time.
Hall & Oates had been hitmakers prior the the ‘80s with 1974’s “Sara Smile,” which was re-released in 1976. 1977’s “Rich Girl” and 1979’s “Wait For Me” were also hits for the duo. By the time of their 1980 cover of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ ” from their ninth album “Voices,” they were considered a formidable act.
Released in July 1980, “Voices” would change their fortunes drastically. After the album’s Righteous Brothers cover put them back in the spotlight, they released “Kiss On My List” on Jan. 24, 1981. The song’s drum machine introduction was actually the song’s demo with the duo’s band overdubbed for the album release.
It had been composed by Hall with his girlfriend Sara Allen’s sister Janna. Janna had planned to sing it and release it herself, but the insistence of the duo’s manager convinced them to add it to the album. It reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart in April 11, 1981, fewer than three months after it first charted.
Impressively, it sat atop a stacked deck of artists that included Blondie, Styx, John Lennon, Sheena Easton, Grover Washington, Jr. with Bill Withers, Don McLean, Steve Winwood, R.E.O. Speedwagon, and The Police in the top 10 positions. This broad palette of songs from that list of artists reinforces what made Hall & Oates the superstars they eventually became.
“Voices” song “You Make My Dreams” was released next on May 2, 1981, and it reached the number five spot on the same chart on July 4th of that year. These hit singles remained on the charts each for over 20 weeks, and they paved the way for the band’s follow-up album. 1981’s “Private Eyes” was built on the earlier promotional video produced for “You Make My Dreams.” It added more amusingly campy film-noir elements with new band members guitarist G.E. Smith, bassist Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, saxophonist Charlie DeChant and drummer Mickey Curry. I distinctly recall my mom laughing when she saw the video, amused at the group’s irrepressible appearance and their irresistible song hooks. She was not alone.
“Private Eyes” utilized the earlier singles’ momentum upon its release on Aug. 29, 1981. It reached the number one spot the Billboard Hot 100 Singles on Nov. 7, this time standing atop The Rolling Stones, Christopher Cross, Bob Segar, Dan Fogelberg, and Foreigner among others. It remained there for two weeks. But this was only the beginning for the duo’s reign; that would continue for the next four years afterward, racking up 11 more songs in the top 20, and six more in the top 100 singles.
Released Nov. 14, 1981, “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” reframed the band as cutting edge crooners in a hazy version of their hit videos. With the song’s rhythmic pulse propelled by a drum machine groove that in others’ productions might have sounded too stiff for dancing or romancing, they proved they could take the mechanical and channel it into the emotional. It is one of their most mesmerizing songs.
Listening to it today, I remain arrested by the saxophone, the lead and backing vocals, the song’s arrangement, and the mood that it encapsulates. A “late night” track that sublimely turns the darkness of Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” and reconfigures it as a potentially sensual soundtrack, the song begs notice whether playing in the background or turned way up. These aspects earned it a number one position by Jan. 30, 1982.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
