Henry Bradford “H.B.” Phillips, 82, of Waco, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

He was born June 7, 1940, in Buncombe, to the late James Brad Phillips and Vinnie Elvira Bearden Phillips. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda McWhorter Phillips; daughter, Pam Wright; son, Ricky Phillips; half-sister, Dean Day; and half-brother, Carmel “Buck” Phillips.

