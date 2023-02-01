In April of last year, I wrote about the debut album by Television, “Marquee Moon”. I detailed how it came to be one of my favorite records after having read about it for decades.

It is one of the most unique sets of songs released by any band, let alone a New York band. Among its singular aspects is the voice of the lead singer and co-lead guitarist, Tom Verlaine, who passed away January 28th. His is an untrained voice, one that emotes in such a way that it complements the music. Most singers are surrounded by instrumental accompaniment, but his voice accompanies the instruments, delivering lyrics that are thought-provoking and somewhat humorous. With repeated listening, his voice and words integrate with the guitars, bass, and drums in a way that stands above most Rock and Roll. “Marquee Moon” was released in February 1977 to critical acclaim, and it was an album that had its songs worked out over multiple years by Television. They were notable fixtures at the famed CBGB, a club run by Hilly Kristal in New York’s Bowery District. There, they played the songs which eventually comprised this debut as well as their first single, “Little Johnny Jewel”, recorded by the band and released on their manager Terry Ork’s label. They were pioneers of a scene that influenced their own peers and fellow musicians, going on to influence numerous acts who followed.

