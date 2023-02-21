According to a press release from the Villa Rica Police Department, on Feb. 10, the Villa Rica Police Department responded to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica regarding a combative patient.
VRPD officers found that the patient had been upset with a Tanner security officer and attacked her with a pocket knife.
Officers were able to identify the patient as 30-year-old Mariah Shelby Jones. She was arrested by VRPD and charged with aggravated assault.
The security officer was treated at the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Tanner Health System released the following statement Tuesday.
“In relation to an incident that occurred Feb. 10 at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica, the safety of our staff and patients is always paramount throughout our health system. We do not tolerate violence against staff or other patients and we are committed to taking appropriate measures when it happens.”
“Our security staff is certified by the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, skilled in de-escalation and defense,” the statement continued. “Many are also current or former law enforcement officers with a deep commitment to public service.”
Tanner also reported that the injured officer “was able to return home shortly after the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.”
“Our gratitude goes to the Villa Rica Police Department for their fast and deliberate response. Our partnership with them in serving our community is highly valued,” the statement noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.