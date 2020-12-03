Although Melford Glass wasn’t at the Feed the Sheep Ministries’ free turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, his spirit was present as volunteers cooked, put together plates and loaded the meals into cars.
Bernice Glass, Melford’s widow, said the rain stopped and the sun came out just in time to make the drive-through dinner pleasant.
“I hope he’s looking down from heaven smiling,” she said.
The dinner was his baby, and even in the hospital, when he could barely breathe from fighting the coronavirus that eventually took his life, he was asking about the preparations to make sure it went smoothly, Bernice added.
This was the 19th Thanksgiving dinner for Feed the Sheep Ministries. Each year, the dinner feeds hundreds of people a thanksgiving meal, including turkey, stuffing, vegetables, desserts and drinks. This year, the volunteers were planning for 800 meals to be distributed by drive-through.
Jamie Brown, a friend of the family and a Haralson County commissioner, took over planning the dinner when Melford became ill, she said. The Refuge Church and Emmanuel Church were instrumental in keeping the dinner on track, Brown said.
“We could not have done this without their support,” she said.
Emmanuel Church smoked the turkeys in a huge smoker that fit about 30 turkeys at a time, she said. Refuge Church sent dozens of volunteers to the event and before, for the preparation, Brown added.
Pastor Jon Ellis said Refuge Church has been working with Feed the Sheep at the dinner for years, he said. Ellis met Pastor Glass through an interracial revival and they hit it off immediately, he said.
“We became really good friends then,” Ellis said. “We sure are going to miss that old joker.”
Keith Pesnell, chief of Bremen Police Department and a longtime volunteer at the event, agreed.
“He always made it fun. He’s always cutting up,” Pesnell said. “He always had a spirit that would make everybody happy and you don’t really know how important that is until he’s not here.”
Pesnell is the turkey man; his job is to cut the turkeys, he said. That’s a big job with 40 to 45 smoked turkeys to be carved. But Pesnell said he enjoys it.
That’s what Thanksgiving is all about, said Matthew Carlisle, who with his wife Jessica Carlisle and daughters Marley, 3, and Myleigh, 1, was a first time volunteer from Refuge Church.
“We’re here today just to help out for the community and help other people who don’t have what everybody else has,” Carlisle said. “Just to show the love of Christ and even in a pandemic to come together and serve God and spread the Gospel in such a glorious way.”
The volunteers joked and laughed as they set up the food on tables under the awning of the Recreation Center assembly-line style to make preparing the plates efficient. They were obviously enjoying the experience.
At about 10:30 a.m., Barbara White was the first person to pick up meals. She was picking up 30 meals for friends and acquaintances who might not have a Thanksgiving meal otherwise, White said. Although, she’s done it for years, this is the most she’s ever gotten. But she wants to make sure she gets one for everyone, she added.
“My kids are in Wilmington, North Carolina,” White said. “So, I just go see everybody. … They’re all my friends.”
The meal is a very important event for Feed the Sheep and one of the events that Bernice Glass enjoys the most, she said. She’s determined that it will continue.
“It will continue on in Jesus’ name,” she said. “We will go on in honor of Melford. As long as we can keep it up, it will go on.”
