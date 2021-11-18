Continuing the theme of thanksgiving I am thankful for our children. We are parents of two adult children who are smart partly due to their father’s compulsive nightly reading during their early years. I’d like to take some credit for contributing to their genes and also for being the first teacher — both at home and in the homeschool classroom.
I don’t remember when I started learning from them but it happened somewhere along the way. A subject would arise and one of them could speak intelligently about it. Their father and I would look at each other as if to say “How’d they know that?”
We didn’t always acknowledge our ignorance although sometimes we did. It seemed better to get the authoritative stance of all knowing parents. Especially when they were still teenagers living at home.
Marshall, our firstborn, loves music and always has. When he was in high school, his aunt, a public school music teacher, was diagnosed with lung cancer requiring long chemo treatments. Marshall developed a playlist of upbeat music and burned it to a CD for her to listen to while she sat in the chemo chair. This was long before Pandora and Spotify.
Recently when he visited he gave me two CDs of a new group he enjoys — the Stillhouse Junkies. He has listened to this group over and over again. Both recorded and in live performances. He told me this music was for my daily trips to radiation.
For the last week I have been listening over and over again to the Stillhouse Junkies and gaining much enjoyment from them. Alissa Wolfe, the fiddler, is rocking the fiddle part. It’s a short CD so I can listen to it in its entirety nearly four times on my trips to Carrollton and home. As I listen I hear so much in the fiddle part. I never would have gained the same insight to her fiddle by only occasionally listening. I am thankful for Marshall’s love of music and his willingness to share it with others.
Beth Roop influenced many kids while she taught at Bremen High School. I remember Elizabeth took Environmental Science from her. Elizabeth came home as a fount of knowledge during that semester. She would ask over dinner, “Did we know this or that about the environment? Could we use paper napkins and not cloth ones at the table? Reusable bags instead of the plastic ones?” I changed some of our kitchen habits as a result of Elizabeth (and Beth’s) influence.
In our household we recycle, reduce, reuse and compost. Partly because Elizabeth got us to think about it years ago. As a result of those tasks (which sometimes drive me nuts, especially the composting), we have very little trash. On our street I see neighbors’ trash cans brimming over with trash on Tuesday morning — trash day on our street — and I think what on earth? How can they accumulate so much trash? They should recycle. I learned from her and I am thankful.
I’m thankful that our kids are compassionate, caring adults. I’m grateful they put down their cell phones to have real conversations. I’m appreciative that they have generous hearts.
The German inventor Friedrich Koenig said, “We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but rather of recognizing and appreciating what we do have.”
What can you recognize and appreciate this week?
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
